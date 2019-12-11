On Dec. 5, Teays Physical Therapy Center hosted its 4th Annual Girls’ Fun Fitness Night Out at the Revved Up CrossFit facility. Every year, this fundraiser benefits Backpack Buddies for Putnam County Students, and this year’s event was our most successful one to date.
GFFNO brings women and girls of all ages together as a community for an enjoyable night featuring a light workout, food, shopping, prizes, a photo booth and more, providing a fun atmosphere for all. Revved Up CrossFit coaches led the workout and assisted in serving the evening’s meal, donated by Mary Zigmond.
This year, the event drew more than 40 attendees, each of whom donated a minimum of $25 toward supporting Backpack Buddies, an organization that provides food supplies to Putnam County schoolchildren for the weekends and their time away from school — especially over long holiday breaks. Local churches help put together these packages for the students every month.
Girls’ Fun Fitness Night Out has been able to increase its donation each year. Last year’s donation was around $4,500, and this year’s goal was to reach or exceed $6,000. With the generous donations from corporate sponsors and individuals, the event raised $8,235 for Backpack Buddies. This donation was split into three equal parts of $2,745 and donated to Winfield United Methodist Church, St. John United Methodist Church and Rock Branch Independent Church — all of which work tirelessly to provide food for the children of our community.
A special thanks to our corporate sponsors and vendors for making this year’s event a special night:
- Platinum Level Donors ($1,000): Pioneer FCU and Burdette Realty Improvement
- Gold Level Donors ($750+): Children First.
- Silver Level Donors ($250+): Jarrell Black & Associates and Greg Cline Automotive.
- Bronze Level Donors ($50+): Principal Financial, Teays Valley Hardware, Lincoln Financial, PsyCare, Betty Hunt, DAR Collision Parts and Teays Pediatric Dentistry.
Vendors: Attendees had an opportunity to visit several vendor booths, which offered a variety of products just in time for holiday shopping. Vendors included: Essential Oils by Amanda Gollihue, Lime Life Skin Care by Sarah Smith, Tupperware by Marsha Gessel, Scentsy by Micah Duffer and Paper Geometry by Jennifer Gallagher.