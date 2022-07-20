CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History unveiled the annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2022, in the Great Hall of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, and announced the winners of the juried exhibition at the opening concert of the annual Vandalia Gathering over the Memorial Day weekend.
This year, the popular juried exhibition features 62 creative quilts and wall hangings representing the talents of West Virginians from 19 counties. There are 43 quilts and 19 wall hangings in the exhibition, which will remain on display through Sept. 13.
“Quilt making is one of West Virginia’s oldest and most treasured art forms,” said Charles Morris, museums director, in a release. “This annual display is a favorite for many West Virginians and for quilters and quilt lovers from around the country. It is one of our most popular displays.”
The exhibition features the work of 58 quilters. Winners were selected by Linda Luggen, a quilter for more than 30 years, teacher, lecturer, and NQA-certified judge from Cincinnati. Luggen selected winners in four categories: pieced quilts, applique quilts, mixed/other quilts and wall hangings. Quilt awards are $750 for first place, $400 for second place and $300 for third place. The wall hanging awards are $400 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. The department made one purchase, and the juror designated a Best of Show prize of $100. In addition, three non-monetary honorable mention distinctions were made.
Local quilt and wall hanging exhibitors for 2022 include:
Jerry Adkins, Hurricane, “The Rose,” Pieced
Mary L. Brown, Hurricane, “Out of Bounds,” Pieced, Quilter: Lovenia Casto
