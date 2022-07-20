The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History unveiled the annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2022, in the Great Hall of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, and announced the winners of the juried exhibition at the opening concert of the annual Vandalia Gathering over the Memorial Day weekend.

This year, the popular juried exhibition features 62 creative quilts and wall hangings representing the talents of West Virginians from 19 counties. There are 43 quilts and 19 wall hangings in the exhibition, which will remain on display through Sept. 13.

