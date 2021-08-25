WINFIELD — Adoptable horses got a chance to show their skills during the 2021 Appalachian Trainer Face Off at the Winfield Riding Stables on Friday and Saturday.
Sponsored, organized and conceived by Heart of Phoenix Rescue — based in Lesage, West Virginia — the trainer face off began in 2017 as an innovative way to get a large number of horses trained and adopted each year on a small budget.
The event pairs horses previously without much hope of adoption with trainers from May through August.
Trainers then compete to showcase all they have accomplished with their horses. In the end, the trainers showcase their skills, horses gain training, and most go into approved adoptive homes in an auction format. Prize packages for winning trainers were made possible by the ASPCA and other sponsors. To learn more, visit www.wvhorserescue.org.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.