The Putnam Herald
WINFIELD - Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue is hosting a National Horse Training Competition in West Virginia. The Annual Appalachian Trainer Face Off will kick off on Aug. 23 at the Winfield Riding Stables and completes the evening of Aug. 24 with a horse adoption event.
Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue, the largest equine advocacy organization covering Appalachia, invites the public to attend the event.
The Appalachian Trainer Face Off showcases the talents of gifted equestrians with adoption as the goal for over 35 rescued horses.
"Many of the participating rescued horses were previously feral and entirely unable to be handled, many were in danger of slaughter or were being neglected," Heart of Phoenix President Tinia Creamer said in the news release. "There is nothing else like this remarkable display of rescued-turned-adoptable horses and trainers in the nation. Over 35 horses will compete with horse trainers from West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Texas.
"The Right Horse Initative, a national organization spearheading an increase in equine adoption, will be on site with their 'Road Show,' as well," Creamer said.
The Face Off ends with a colossal display of freestyle talent on Aug. 24 from the competing teams and a live auctioneer for the adoption event of the horses to approved homes.
"It is a heck of show," Creamer said. "There is an open-to-the-public fun horse show that runs concurrently all day Saturday the 24th."
Heart of Phoenix is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
For more information on attending, showing or adoption, visit www.Appalachiantrainerfaceoff.com or find Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue on social media.