Courtesy of Amy Howat
Phoebe was born on a Mingo County, West Virginia, strip mine and was horribly emaciated and at risk of starvation when she was rescued. Halle Berry was also emaciated when she was taken from a farm in Kanawha County where one horse had already starved to death and another was too far gone to be saved. Santiago was a sales authority, or "three strikes" mustang, written off as unadoptable by the Bureau of Land Management.
These three, along with 32 other horses rescued from situations of neglect or in danger of being slaughtered, are getting their chance at a new life thanks to the Appalachian Trainer Face Off. This annual competition by the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue challenges trainers to work with rescued horses for 100 days to prepare them for adoption.
During the event, Aug. 23 and 24 in Winfield, 24 professional and amateur trainers from as far away as Wyoming and Texas will showcase the progress they've made with the horses, most of whom were essentially unhandled or feral at the beginning of the competition. The event culminates in a freestyle demonstration followed by an "auction" of the horses to pre-approved adopters Saturday evening. Proceeds from the auction help the Heart of Phoenix rescue more horses in need.
"This is an amazing event," said Tinia Creamer, director of Heart of Phoenix. "These are horses who, through no fault of their own, ended up in terrible circumstances. They've been rehabbed, as far as their health, but had no training, which makes them poor candidates for adoption. Through the efforts of talented trainers, they've been brought along to be handled and ridden, and to do the jobs that will make them attractive to adopters.
"Sometimes people assume that there is something inherently wrong with horses that end up in rescue," Creamer said. "That simply isn't true. These are horses who have been let down by humans who should have cared for them. Each year, people are amazed by how wonderful these horses are, and many adopters go home with just the right equine partner for them."
The public is invited to watch the Face Off competition, as well as a horse show running concurrently during the day on Saturday, at the Winfield Riding Club, 9254 W.Va. 34, Winfield, W.Va. Competition kicks off with the "bonus horse" division at 1:30 p.m; on Friday, followed by the technical portion of the main competition.
The Face Off continues at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with the showcase freestyle event starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by awards at 8 p.m. and the auction at 8:30 p.m. Donations to Heart of Phoenix, the largest equine advocacy organization in Appalachia, will be accepted at the gate.
The ATFO, as it is known, is sponsored by Buckeye Nutrition, the ASPCA and Excel EQ. The Right Horse Initiative, a national organization spearheading an increase in equine adoption, will be on site with their road show, as well.
Anyone interested in the event or in applying for adoption should visit www.appalachiantrainerfaceoff.com. More information about Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue, including how to donate or volunteer, may be found at www.wvhorserescue.org.