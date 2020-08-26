Essential reporting in volatile times.

WINFIELD — The Appalachian Trainer Face Off Horse Show gathered quite a crowd on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Winfield Riding Stables.

The now annual event pits professional trainers against each other in a contest to see whose skills shine the brightest. Each trainer is paired with a horse available for adoption from the Heart of Phoenix equine rescue program.

While the trainers get to show off their skills, the horses are all available to be adopted at the end of the event. It’s a win-win-win kind of scenario, as a horse gets a home, a new owner gets a well-trained horse, and the trainers get some positive exposure in the equine community.

Learn more about the program by visiting https://appalachiantrainerfaceoff.com/. You can also learn about the Heart of Phoenix program at wvhorserescue.org.

