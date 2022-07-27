CHARLESTON — A federal court of appeals has reversed a West Virginia district court order dismissing a foster care lawsuit that accused the state of systemic failings.
The lawsuit was filed in 2019 with 12 children in the state’s foster care system, ranging from ages 2 to 17, named as plaintiffs, represented by Better Childhood, a national advocacy group for children; Disability Rights West Virginia, a statewide disability rights organization; and Shaffer & Shaffer PLLC, a state law firm.
Attorneys brought civil charges against the state and Department of Health and Human Resources for failing to provide necessary services to protect all the children in the state’s custody.
The lawsuit was brought as a class action, seeking to represent all the 6,800 children in foster care, and focused on three subclasses of children: 1,700 in foster care with disabilities, 1,600 close to aging out of the system without any preparation for adulthood, and 3,400 children in kinship care.
The judge dismissed claims made by children no longer in the foster care system, and the lawsuit was fully dismissed by the U.S. District Court of Southern West Virginia Judge Thomas Johnston in August 2021. Johnston stated the requested relief was “highly problematic,” stating the plaintiffs have a misunderstanding of how abuse and neglect proceedings work in West Virginia.
However, on Wednesday, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision rejecting the dismissal, disagreeing that plaintiffs don’t have active claims.
In penning the decision, Judge Henry F. Floyd rejected the state’s attempt to “deny all foster children resort to federal courts.”
Floyd wrote, “For years, West Virginia’s response to any foster-care orders entered as part of the individual state hearings seems to have been to shuffle its money and staff around until the orders run out, entrenching rather than excising structural failures.”
Floyd pointed to what he called “shocking” stories of two plaintiffs — Jonathan and Anastasia — as examples of why the lawsuit should move on. Jonathan spent seven years behind closed and locked institutional doors during his time in the system, while Anastasia entered foster care at age 11, where she was sent to emergency shelters, seven foster homes and was residing in an out-of-state facility at the time the lawsuit was filed.
The state had argued that the case would interfere with state court proceedings. The 4th Circuit rejected the state’s argument that a federal case would interfere with state court proceedings and allowed the case to proceed, reinstating the case in the district court before Johnston.
Marcia Robinson Lowry, lead attorney for plaintiff children, applauded the decision.
“The West Virginia child welfare system harms children every day with its shockingly inadequate staffing, lack of programs and services, and general mismanagement,” she said. “We hope this is a significant step forward toward real reform of a very serious problem that the state has repeatedly dodged for far too long.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.