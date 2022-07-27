The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — A federal court of appeals has reversed a West Virginia district court order dismissing a foster care lawsuit that accused the state of systemic failings.

The lawsuit was filed in 2019 with 12 children in the state’s foster care system, ranging from ages 2 to 17, named as plaintiffs, represented by Better Childhood, a national advocacy group for children; Disability Rights West Virginia, a statewide disability rights organization; and Shaffer & Shaffer PLLC, a state law firm.

