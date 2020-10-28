Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

hnt1-5p55m0f04bchxzed2b6_original.jpg
Buy Now

A Society of Yeager Scholars medallion is shown.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The 2021 application cycle for the Society of Yeager Scholars at Marshall University is now open, with a change in the admission requirements.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of testing availability, the baseline test score of a 30 ACT or 1370 SAT is recommended, rather than required. The Yeager program is a competitive, full-ride undergraduate scholarship program that covers all tuition and fees, room and board, a summer study at Oxford University, an additional travel experience, a laptop, books and a stipend for supplies. The application period will close Jan. 15, 2021.

Students are selected as a class and experience four rigorous undergraduate seminars, leadership development and professional enrichment. Selected students are also members of Marshall’s Honors College. The scholarship is open to all students who will be first-time, full-time freshmen in Fall 2021. All majors are welcome into the program.

“We recognize that not all students have the same opportunity to take the tests we require,” said Cara Bailey, Yeager coordinator. “Therefore, the Yeager selection committee will use a more holistic method to select students in 2021.”

The program welcomed its first class of Yeager Scholars to Marshall University in 1987. Since then, there have been 34 classes, producing more than 300 graduates. To apply to the Society of Yeager Scholars or learn more, visit www.marshall.edu/yeager.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.