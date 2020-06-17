CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water is now accepting applications for the company’s 2020 Firefighting Support Grant program.
Firefighting Support Grants are intended to provide financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving communities in the company’s designated service areas.
Established in 2013, the Firefighting Support Grant offers funds to purchase emergency gear, lifesaving equipment, training materials and essential firefighting apparatus. In 2020, fire departments also have the opportunity to apply for funding as a result of additional costs and/or decreases in funding due to COVID-19.
Last year, West Virginia American Water contributed over $12,000 to support 14 local fire departments.
To qualify, applicants must provide a letter of application, which includes the following information:
- Contact information including name, email address and phone number
- Description of the organization(s) seeking support, including fire company name, address of fire company and county in which the fire company is located (eligible counties include Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne and Webster)
- Overview of the specific project to be funded
- Grant amount requested (maximum $1,000)
- Problem/challenges that the project will address
- Timeframe for implementation of the project
- Summary of budget and other funding sources being approached for support of the project
- In addition to the letter of application, a completed W-9 form should be included.
Information and application requirements can be found on the Firefighting Support Grant page of the company’s website. Applications must be postmarked by Friday, July 31 and recipients will be notified in August.