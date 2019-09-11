The West Virginia Make It Shine Program is a comprehensive program aimed at making West Virginia the cleanest state in the nation.
Throughout the state, groups of volunteers, businesses, community organizations and local governments are working to accomplish this goal. The West Virginia Make It Shine Program is involved in several events each year.
In an effort to promote environmental stewardship and education in the state of West Virginia, the state Department of Environmental Protection is sponsoring the Environmental Teacher of the Year Award. Winners will be chosen in the Elementary, Middle and High School levels.
Each winner will receive a $500 personal award, a $1,000 award to be used in promoting STEM programs in their school and an invitation to the Association of West Virginia Solid Waste Authorities' annual awards banquet on Oct. 21 at Canaan Valley Resort (includes one night lodging) to receive their award.
An application packet for nominees must be submitted. All entries must be received by Sept. 13.
For more information or application packets, contact Make It Shine Coordinator Joshua Hamrick at Joshua.R.Hamrick@wv.gov or call 1-800-322-5530.