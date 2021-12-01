Oh, the weather outside is frightful — so an indoor farmers market sounds delightful.
The Putnam Farmers Market may have ceased its weekly outdoor gatherings at Valley Park as the season of cold, inclement weather advances, but it is still possible to buy from your favorite local vendors.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Area 34 will host approximately 15 vendors from the Putnam Farmers Market for an all-day Holiday Farmers Market.
Area 34 is located at 971 W.Va. 34 in Teays Valley and is home to the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, Putnam County Development Authority and Drip Coffee, along with other businesses.
Vanessa Ervin, executive director of the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), whose office is also located in Area 34, is looking forward to seeing the communal spaces transformed on Dec. 4.
“All of the vendors will be spread throughout the building, so visitors to the holiday-themed market will be able to meander around and enjoy a leisurely shopping experience,” Ervin explains.
Connie Boggess, owner of Good Horse Scents and a member of the Farmers Market board, will be there.
“I make natural and nourishing soap, lotion, and bath tea, using only naturally-derived ingredients,” Boggess says. “I source them locally when possible and grow them as well.”
Of course, locally-sourced, fresh products is what the community has come to expect from the Putnam Farmers Market.
“It is super important that people know where their market vendors are from and what those vendors experience,” Boggess states. “Local is just better. Consider supporting your neighbors’ growing businesses this holiday season at the Area 34 market.”
In addition to Good Horse Scents, the Holiday Farmers Market at Area 34 will include Sycamore Farms & Primitives, Bison Beauties, Crago Country Farms, The Christmas Crow, and others.
“Just like at our seasonal Farmers Market at Valley Park, you will be able to buy your meat, fresh-baked goods, maple syrup, and eggs all in the same place,” Boggess enthuses. “You can buy hot cocoa bombs and crafts for your family, choose a necklace for your mom, and pick out woodworking or stained glass for your home. All in one location in time for the holidays.”
In honor of the Christmas theme, Area 34 will have a holiday photo booth set up so that visitors can snap selfies with festive props.
“Make sure to bring your children along,” Ervin, herself a mother of two, notes. “From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Snow Queen from Putnam Princess Parties, LLC, will be on site to take free photos with all the little ones. Kids will also love the hot chocolate bar, at which they can individualize their drinks with some fun add-in treats.”
For the adults, Drip Coffee will be open and serving up its seasonal favorites.
Ervin will be busy distributing the Putnam County Holiday Passport, a document resulting from the creative collaboration of the CVB and the Putnam Chamber of Commerce. The dark green, envelope-sized passport (available at the CVB office, The Commons Marketplace, Valley Park, and other local shops and restaurants) depicts five white stockings that represent five stops Putnam residents and visitors should make during the holiday season.
“You can fill in the stockings after visiting the Area 34 Holiday Farmers Market, attending Yuletide at Valley Park, shopping at a locally-owned Putnam County boutique store, shopping at the Commons Marketplace, and dining at a locally-owned Putnam restaurant in December,” she says, adding, “The passport just provides a fun incentive for folks to shop small while enjoying the many festive events taking place across the county.”
Once folks have completed the stocking portion of the passport, they can bring it in to the CVB office for a free gift. Gift options include a set of Putnam County coasters, a Putnam County magnet made by Bear Wood Company, or a West Virginia-themed sticker or decal made by a local artisan.
“We wanted to get unique in encouraging people to enjoy what Putnam County has to offer throughout the holidays,” Ervin says. “A large number of our region’s visitors during the holidays are folks in town to visit family, so the passport will hopefully inspire both locals and visitors to get in the Christmas spirit in Putnam County!”
To that end, Ervin added a section to the Putnam County Holiday Passport titled “Holiday Checklist,” which encourages community members to create lasting memories in this most wonderful time of the year.
“We realize how important making memories is,” she says. “From baking Christmas cookies together and driving around to look at lights, to catching Santa on a firetruck in your neighborhood…all of the items on the holiday checklist portion of the passport reminds people to take the time to treasure those moments this holiday season.”
Connie Boggess treasures the opportunity for the Farmers Market to meet again indoors when the weather outside is frightful.
“We are excited to announce that starting in January, the Farmers Market will meet at Area 34 every second Saturday of the month until we open in May at Valley Park,” she says. “Meeting indoors once a month provides an additional outlet for our member and guest producers, makers and growers.”
For more information about the Holiday Farmers Market on Dec. 4, check out www.visitputnamwv.com or www.pfmwv.com.