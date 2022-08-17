Several area members of the banking industry have been nominated for the 2022 Young Banker of the Year Award by West Virginia Banker magazine.
The nominees include:
- Kayla Addison, City National Bank Vice President/Dual Branch Manager.
Addison launched her career at City National Bank in 2007 as an IRA specialist in the operations center. She is a graduate of West Virginia State University and the West Virginia School of Banking. Addison also serves as treasurer for the Kanawha City Community Association.
- Jesse Holston, City National Bank, Assistant Vice President-Digital Channels Manager
Holston is a graduate of Sissonville High School and Marshall University, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing degree with a minor in Communications. She joined City National Bank’s Electronic Banking area in 2013.
In her free time, Holston serves as a volunteer, coach, and board member with Winfield youth sports programs. She has also taken part in the United Way of Central West Virginia’s Day of Caring for several years.
Other 2022 Young Banker of the Year nominees include Amy R. Bradlyn of First Neighborhood Bank, Gabrielle “Gabby” Newcomer of FNB Bank, Morgan Hodge of City National Bank, and Joe Hager, Summit Financial Group.
- Jennifer Moore, City National Bank, Vice President, Branch Manager
As a dual branch manager, Moore had led City National Bank’s Hurricane and Winfield offices for the past 10 years. She has been awarded Branch of the Year (top branch out of 95 offices) and consistently finishes in the top 10. In 2020, both her branches finished in the top 10 of the organization, a feat no other dual-role manager has accomplished.
A Marshall University and West Virginia School of Banking graduate, Moore is active with the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce’s Network of Women (NOW) and Generation Putnam. She also volunteers with United Way and community service initiatives throughout Putnam County.
- Kim Zwier, Fifth Third Bank Vice President Business Relationship Manager
Zwier’s banking career spans more than 14 years. She is among the top 10% of business banking relationship managers in the company.
In July 2012, she began working at Fifth Third Bank in Charleston. Zwier was a 2013 President’s Circle Winner, and processed the highest number of PPP loans for her customers, including assisting other Fifth Third regions.
She volunteers with the Charleston Lions Club, United Way, Generation Charleston, YMCA, Education Elevators, Charleston Rotary, and Buckskin Council (Boy Scouts).