n WINFIELD — All recycling at the Putnam County Courthouse and other recycling programs sponsored by the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority are temporarily suspended as of Monday, according to a news release from Charity Fellure, the authority’s executive director.
“This is to ensure the health and safety of our employees, volunteers, and the public,” Fellure said in the release. “We are sorry for the inconvenience, but ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”
n NITRO — The following events, Easter Eggstravaganza and Citywide Volunteer Clean Up Day, scheduled in the city of Nitro on Saturday, April 4, have been postponed and hopefully will be rescheduled at a later date.
n HURRICANE — The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane have cancelled egg making and the Annual Spring Festival Crafts, Books and Easter Egg sale event on Saturday, April 4.
“We are extremely sorry for any inconvenience but the current pandemic is of great concern and a priority for health concerns,” the organization wrote in a news release.
For more information about the church go to www.forrestburdette.com or the facebook page.
n HURRICANE — A Zumbathon for CARES that had been planned for 6:30-8 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at Power Up Sports & Wellness, 3540 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, has been canceled. A new date has not been announced.
n HURRICANE — Denim and Diamonds 2020, a fundraiser for United Way of Central West Virginia that had been planned for 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, has been canceled. A new date has not been announced.
Call 304-340-3500 for more information.
n HURRICANE — Meow Cat Rescue WV’s Designer Purse BINGO from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the former Magic Mart location, 344 Liberty Square, Hurricane, has been postponed indefinitely.
Organizers said all pre-sale tickets will be honored for the makeup day, which they are in the process of scheduling.
Keep an eye on the organization’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/meowcatrescuewv, for updates.
n WINFIELD — The Mountaineer Stampede, set for March 27-29 at the Winfield Riding Club in Winfield, has been canceled. There are not currently plans to reschedule the event this year.
The proceeds from this event would have benefited Southern District 4-H Horse Camp, the Camp Virgil Tate Barn Fund and the WV High School Rodeo Association.
n BUFFAL0 — Gritt’s Farm, 864 Gritt Road, Buffalo, has canceled its Adult Easter Egg Hunt that was planned for Saturday, April 4.
Gritt’s said it will email information to people who purchased advanced tickets.