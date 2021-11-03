CHARLESTON — Several Girl Scouts in Putnam County and surrounding communities have received the highest honors that Girl Scouts can achieve at their grade level.
The following Cadettes earned the Silver Award:
Maddie O’Neal, Scott Depot
Alyssa Smith, Nitro
The following Juniors earned the Bronze Award:
Sophia Alvarez, Nitro
McKenna Byrd, Dunbar
Katherine Kennedey, St, Albans
Mattie Nelson, St. Albans
Anastasia Pauley, St. Albans
Audrey Stevenson, Dunbar
Ava Wolfingbarger, St. Albans
Before earning the awards, the Girl Scouts were responsible for learning information regarding issues they are passionate about.
They then implemented plans of action to make a difference in their communities.
“Earning the Girl Scout Silver or Bronze Award is a wonderful accomplishment. These Girl Scouts are recipients of this award because of their dedication to and passion for making the world a better place,” said Beth Casey, chief executive officer for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, said in a news release.
About the Girl Scout Silver Award
The Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, gives girls the chance to show that they are a leader who is organized, determined and dedicated to improving their community. Earning the award puts them among an exceptional group of girls who have used their knowledge and leadership skills to make a difference in the world.
About the Girl Scout Bronze Award
The Girl Scout Bronze Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Junior can earn, gives girls the chance to team up to make a difference in their community, learn important leadership skills, discover new passions, and watch how seemingly small actions make a big difference.
About Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council
Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership organization for girls, with 2.7 million girl and adult members worldwide. Working in partnership with nearly 2,500 volunteers, Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council serves nearly 8,000 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia and Maryland. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. To join, volunteer, reconnect, or support, visit www.bdgsc.org or call1-800-756-7616.
