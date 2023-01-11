The following American Red Cross blood drives are among those scheduled throughout the area through February. To schedule a donation appointment or learn more about donating blood, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
January
- Wednesday, Jan. 11: Beni Kedem Shrine Center, 100 Quarrier St., Charleston, 1-6 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 13: Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane, noon to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 16: Gateway Christian Church, 422 B St., St. Albans, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 17: CAMC Women & Children’s, 800 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Beni Kedem Shrine Center, 100 Quarrier St., Charleston, noon-5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 18: American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, 113 Lakeview Drive, Cross Lanes, 1-6 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 19: Elk River Church of Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston, 1-6 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 20: Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston, noon-5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 24: Jackson Kelly, 500 Lee St., Charleston, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, 113 Lakeview Drive, Cross Lanes, 1-6 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 26: City National Bank, Kanawha City Branch, 3601 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston, noon-5 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 27: Montgomery General Hospital, 401 Sixth Ave., Montgomery, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene, 358 U.S. 60, Hurricane, noon to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 30: Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; St. Albans High School, 2100 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Buffalo High School, 19005 Charleston Road, Buffalo, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 31: West Virginia State University Student Union, Route 25, Institute, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
February
- Wednesday, Feb. 1: Beni Kedem Shrine Center, 100 Quarrier St., Charleston, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 6: First Presbyterian Church of Nitro, 111 21st St., Nitro, noon to 5 p.m.; Winfield United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Way, Winfield, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 7: St. Matthews Episcopal Mathes Hall, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 8: Geary Student Union, University of Charleston, 2300 MacCorkle Ave., Charleston, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 9: Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 10: American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, 113 Lakeview Drive, Cross Lanes, noon to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 13: BridgeValley Community & Technical College, 2001 Union Carbide Drive, South Charleston, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, 113 Lakeview Drive, Cross Lanes, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 16: Dunbar Church of the Nazarene, 1334 Lightener Ave., Dunbar, 1 to 6 p.m.; Hopewell Baptist Church, 1102 Rabel Mountain Road, South, Alum Creek, 1 to 6 p.m.; Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Area 34, 971 W.Va. 34, Hurricane, 1:15 to 6 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 17: CAMC Memorial Division, 3200 MacCorkle Ave., Charleston, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Holiday Inn Express Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, noon to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 22: CAMC General, 501 Morris St., Charleston, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 24: Holiday Inn Express Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, noon to 5 p.m.; Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Drive, South Charleston, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 28: Winfield High School, 1268 Winfield Road, Winfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.