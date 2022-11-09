The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — A total of 46 bands from around the state participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition held at University of Charleston-Laidley Field in Charleston on Oct. 29.

Participating area bands included Capital High School, Hurricane High School, Nitro High School, Poca High School, St. Albans High School, Sissonville High School, and South Charleston High School.

