CHARLESTON — A total of 46 bands from around the state participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition held at University of Charleston-Laidley Field in Charleston on Oct. 29.
Participating area bands included Capital High School, Hurricane High School, Nitro High School, Poca High School, St. Albans High School, Sissonville High School, and South Charleston High School.
Cabell Midland High School won the grand championship, with Hurricane High coming in as first runner-up and Capital High named fourth runner-up in the Governor’s Cup final standings.
Among the other area bands and musicians who received awards were:
Class D1
Best Soloist: Trumpet, Poca High
Best Auxiliary: Poca High
Class D1 Bands
Third Place: Sissonville High
First Place: Poca High
Class B
Best Auxiliary: Hurri
cane High
Class B Band
First Place: Hurricane
High
Old Gold Division Awards
Second Runner-Up: Hurricane High
Overall Awards
Second Runner-Up: Hurricane High
Governor’s Cup Final Standings
Fourth Runner-Up:
Capital High
First Runner-Up: Hurricane High.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History also inducted two people into the State Marching Band Directors Hall of Fame. Honorees are Gail Kennedy, former band director at Spring Hill Junior High School, South Charleston High School and Poca High School, and the late Thomas Eschbacher, former band director at Washington Junior High School and Parkersburg South High School. The inductees were chosen from a list of nominations submitted to the WVDACH.
