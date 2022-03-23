CHARLESTON — Nine young artists have been selected as winners in the annual Congressional Art Competition, which is on display in the Balcony Gallery of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, in Charleston until April 30. The exhibition is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH), in partnership with the West Virginia Congressional Delegation.
On Friday, March 4, WVDACH Museum Director Charles Morris and Exhibits Coordinator Laiken Blankenship welcomed guests and introduced Susie Azevedo, representing Congressman Alex Mooney, and Teri Booth, representing Congresswoman Carol Miller.
First-place awards were presented to Lauren Seti, Bridgeport High School, Harrison County, District 1; Jaelyn Perry, Nitro High School, Kanawha County, District 2; and Kendra Fischer, Spring Valley High School, Cabell County, District 3. The first-place winners received a $100 gift certificate from Dick Blick Art Materials, and their work will represent West Virginia in a yearlong Congressional Art Competition exhibition at the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
An additional three second-place winners and three third-place winners received awards — Caleb Roselius, Robert C. Byrd High School, Harrison County, District 1, 2nd place; Sadi Painter, George Washington High School, Kanawha County, District 2, 2nd place; Gracie Hines, Webster County High School, Webster County, District 3, 2nd place; Connor Buffington, Bridgeport High School, Harrison County, District 1, 3rd place; Malakai Smith, Nitro High School, Kanawha County, District 2, 3rd place; and Elsa Meade, Huntington High School, Cabell County, District 3, 3rd place. Second-place and third-place winners received a $50 gift certificate from Dick Blick Art Materials.
The Congressional Art Exhibition consists of 140 pieces by 110 students, grades 7-12, from 12 West Virginia counties.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual-art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. The competition is sponsored by members of the United States Congress.
For more information, contact Laiken Blankenship, exhibits coordinator for the department, at (304) 558-0220 or laiken.j.blankenship@wv.gov.
Area students who have artwork in the exhibit include:
Poca High School
Art Teacher: Cathy Thomas
- McKenzie Bowman (Grade 12) — Barn — Acrylic
- Danielle Carter (Grade 10) — Saturday Morning — Acrylic
Nitro High School
Art Teacher: Danielle Hunt
- Kyrstin Showalter (Grade 12) — Peace — Acrylic
- Audrey Moles (Grade 11) — Emotions- Mixed Media
- Gracie Skeens (Grade 11) — Owl Portrait — Acrylic
- Dalaney Hill (Grade 12) — Watercolor Architecture Study — Watercolor; Bird Portrait — Acrylic
- Delaney Corlis (Grade 12) — Lovesong — Mixed Media; Arizona — Colored Pencil
- Alexis Lightner (Grade 11) — Beaded Mosaic — Beads; Watercolor Angelfish — Watercolor
- Lauren Spencer (Grade 10) — Cardboard Sculpture — Mixed Media; Judith — Acrylic
- Karmen Hogan (Grade 11) — Floral Linocut — Block Print
- Melody Zhang (Grade 10) — Mixed Media Collage — Mixed Media; Parody — Mixed Media
- Abigail Carre (Grade 10) — Flatwoods Monster — Charcoal
- Allison Unger (Grade 12) — Mixed Media Collage — Mixed Media
- Mason Lockman (Grade 11) — Zodiac Orchid — Colored Pencil; Bird Portrait — Colored Pencil
- Addisyn Miller (Grade 10) — Still-Life- Colored Pencil
- Luz Elena Martinez (Grade 12) — Mixed Media Paper Collage — Mixed Media
- Jaelyn Perry (Grade 12) — Watercolor Landscape — Watercolor (1st place); Cow in Flowers — Acrylic
- Malakai Smith (Grade 11) — Pisces — Copic Marker and Ink (3rd place)
- Alyson Pennington (Grade 12) — Lunar Solitude — Acrylic