A pair of area theater companies have completed auditions and named the casts of their respective holiday programs.
The Children’s Theatre of Charleston has announced its cast chosen for its upcoming production of “Christmas Shorts.”
Santa’s Christmas Shorts
- Mrs. Claus: Emma Grace Hutchinson
- Santa: Patrick Runion
Letter to Santa Part 1
Victoria: Braylie Smolder
- Reindeer Games
- Bobsled: Ben Armstead
- Frostbite: Braylie Smolder
- Faline: Bailey Pittman
- Prancer: Jacob Walker
- Summer: Malia Saar
- Scoot: Beatrice Kime
- Charla: Vivian Kime
- Faye: Hudson Leach
Kringle, Krumple, and Kramer
- Lawyer: Ethan Hodge
- Victim 1: Aeson Stuck
- Victim 2: Ariana Deel
- Victim 3: Aiden Bowen
Singing in the Snow, Carrot & Knock Knock Jokes
- Snowman: Walker Parsons
Reindeer: Patrick Runion
Hey, Mom!
- Kids: Ava Isner, Garrett Hughes, Ariana Choueiri
- Mom: Abby Pauley
The Elf Who Ruined Christmas
- Plumski: Hudson Leach
- Twinkleton: Zander Harris
- Snuggleman: Thomas Bailey
- Hazelnut: Sara Saffer
- Gingersmith: Felix Madsen
Flakester: Chris Morris
Letter to Santa Part 2
- John: Aiden Bowen
Christmas Quiz
- Announcer: Ben Armstead
- Hope: Bailey Pittman
- Scrooge: Aeson Stuck
- Tiny Tim: Henry Galaska
- Ghost Of Christmas Yet to Come: Sara Zachwieja
Crazy Hank’s Used Christmas Trees
Crazy Hank: Seth Hargis
- Assistant One: Beatrice Kime
- Assistant Two: Vivian Kime
As the North Pole Turns
- Freezy: Ben Armstead
- Elsie: Abby Pauley
- Elbert: Seth Hargis
- Pippi: Emilie Hoosier
- Officer: Ethan Hodge
Letter to Santa Part 3
- Julie: Ava Isner
Christmas Rap
- Rapper 1: Jacob Walker
- Rapper 2: Malia Saar
Movie Trailer
- Child: Henry Galaska
- Mother: Bailey Pittman
North Pole News
- Hal: Aeson Stuck
- Gal: Emilie Hoosier
- Price: Garrett Hughes
- Ms. Hap: Braylie Smolder
- Joy: Ariana Deel
- Virginia: Sara Zachwieja
- Jill: Sarah Saffer
- Jane: Ariana Choueiri
- Pastor: Walker Parsons
- Mom: Malia Saar
- Daughter: Ava Isner
- Store Clerk: Jacob Walker
- Young Girl: Emma Grace Hutchinson
- Homeless Person: Chris Morris
- Tracy: Hudson Leach
- Carolers: Zander Harris, Thomas Bailey, Abby Pauley
- Musicians/Singers: Ariana Deel, Emma Grace Hutchinson, Malia Saar, Felix Madsen, Sarah Saffer, Alondra Johnson, Emilie Hoosier, Bailey Pittman, Abby Pauley, Aiden Bowen, Garrett Hughes, Ariana Choueiri, and Braylie Smolder.
“Christmas Shorts” will be live streamed in December, with dates to be announced. The show’s directors have expressed a desire to bring holiday entertainment to the public while maintaining optimum safety standards to do so.
“We are excited to have figured out ways to keep our casts safe, such as rehearsing outside or on line, in small groups, and incorporating masks into our costumes,” “Christmas Shorts” Director Jennifer Anderson said. “Safety is very important to us. But so is performing — doing our art and bringing it to the community. We feel that this show is going to bring much-needed Christmas cheer to our audiences and everyone who is working to put this show together.”
“I am so excited to be a part of this production, hoping to spread a little cheer this holiday season with something for the whole family to enjoy and while keeping everyone safe, whether they be an audience member, actor, musician or production staff member,” Assistant Director Natasha Allen said.
“This year has been a challenge for everyone — families, artists, employers, workers,” Grant Edwards, the show’s musical director, said. “In keeping with the necessity to maintain safe and healthy practices, while still offering a unique experience to our young people, we’re excited for ‘Christmas Shorts.’ While it will certainly provide some new challenges, we feel that the smaller group settings and individual scenes will allow for a new theater and filming experience which a lot of our kids haven’t gotten to experience before.
“In leading the music I’m personally excited to have creative flexibility to allow our production to include some of the singing and instrumental skills of our group,” Edwards added. “After such a hard year, it’s just really important that families in our area can have something to hang their Christmas hat on, and we feel like this production is going to be perfect for that.”
For more information and updates on the production, visit ctoc.org.
Also, the Alban Arts Center has selected its cast for the St. Albans group’s December production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
Cast members for the production, which will run Dec. 11 through Dec. 21, include:
- Ebenezer Scrooge: Ariana Kincaid
- Bob Cratchit: Isaiah Hall
- Jacob Marley: John Morrison
- The Spirit of Christmas Past: Sophie Alexander
- The Spirit of Christmas Present: John McBrayer
- The Spirit of Christmas Yet to Come/Belle: Taylor Shaw
- Tiny Tim: Seth Vannoy
- Mrs. Cratchit: Sam Hight
- Fred: Stevie Jenkins
- Fred’s Wife: Caroline McLaury
- Charwoman: Sheila Jarrett
- Fezziwig: Tonya Montgomery
- Young Scrooge: Olivia Cisco
- Old Joe: Braylie Smolder
- Peter Cratchit: Matthew Baldwin
- Martha Cratchit: Fiona Sullivan
- Rosie/Mrs. Dilber: Ellie Lepp
- Dick Wilkins: Samantha Phalen
- The Benevolent Gentleman/Staveley: Alexis Miller
- The Benevolent Gentleman/Headmaster: Heather Miller
- The Baker: Emma Fields
- Ignorance/Boy with the Turkey: Aiden Bowen
- Belinda Cratchit/Fan: Molly Sullivan
- Lucy Cratchit: Dulce Vance
- Matthew Cratchit: Emma Williams
- Want: Ava Baldwin.
Tickets and more information about “A Christmas Carol” are available at albanartscenter.com.