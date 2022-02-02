For a couple of brief, fleeting stretches in the second half on Saturday, West Virginia played its best basketball in weeks, using a half-court zone defense to will itself back into the game.
But as suddenly as those spans appeared, they vanished, and host Arkansas restored order and sent the Mountaineers further toward the brink in a season that seems to be slipping away.
Arkansas (16-5) absorbed WVU’s best shots in the second half and answered, turning away the Mountaineers’ attempts at a rally and cruising to a 77-68 win in a contest that was part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The loss was the fifth straight for West Virginia, which fell behind by as many as 19 early in the second half. Despite cutting that deficit down to five at the 12:21 mark with a 12-0 run and six at the 4:42 mark, it wasn’t enough to turn the tide for the Mountaineers.
Afterward, it wasn’t all gloom and doom to West Virginia coach Bob Huggins. In fact, it was anything but.
“I’m proud of our guys, man,” Huggins said. “We were down a bunch and we didn’t quit and we fought and fought and fought.
“We competed. We had a chance. We didn’t score a couple of possessions that I thought maybe we had a chance to score on and get it even closer but you cut it from 19 to five and we were out of gas.”
In falling into a big hole, WVU (13-7 overall, 2-5 Big 12 Conference) suffered from the same ailments that have plagued it during its recent swoon, particularly offensive ineffectiveness. While the Mountaineers were a little better in spurts, they still made just 7 of 26 shots (27%) from 3-point range and shot 38.3% from the floor (23 of 60), all while being decimated on the boards to the tune of a 44-26 rebounding advantage for the Razorbacks.
Arkansas also did an enormous amount of damage at the free-throw line, where the Razorbacks went 28 for 34. Those foul troubles also limited West Virginia senior forward Gabe Osabouhien to just 13 minutes after fouling out with 4:57 remaining.
Huggins said Osabuohien’s limited minutes was a big factor in the rebounding margin and in the game.
“First of all, Gabe can’t foul out every game,” Huggins said. “He hurts his team when he fouls out every game. If we had Gabe in longer I think we would’ve had a better chance. He’s got to quit fouling out. That’s first and foremost.
“Secondly, our bigs have to quit standing around and watching. I told [assistant coach Erik Martin], ‘Take them out, man. Get them out of the game. If they’re not going to go rebound the ball or at least attempt to rebound the ball, get them out of the game.’ We might as well play small and play those freshmen who can make shots.”
The Mountaineers fell behind from the outset and trailed 38-29 at the half after shooting just 34.4% (11 for 32) from the floor. That gap became a chasm quickly after the break as the Razorbacks ripped off a 10-2 run to start the second half, and after a dunk from Au’Diese Toney and a lay-in by JD Notae, Arkansas seized a 52-33 advantage.
His team looking dead in the water, Huggins installed a half-court zone and it immediately started paying dividends. West Virginia scored 16 of the next 18 points, kick-started by an Osabuohien free throw and featuring a pair of 3-pointers and eight points from point guard Kedrian Johnson.
If there was an offensive bright spot it likely was Johnson, who scored a team-high and a WVU career-high 18 points and hit 4 of 5 3-pointers after coming into the game 2 for 19 from beyond the arc. It was only the second time Johnson reached double figures in scoring during his two seasons with the Mountaineers after scoring 11 points against Kansas State.
“Obviously he’s been in the gym,” Huggins said. “We had a pretty good conversation after the Texas Tech game about guys not being in the gym and guys not working on their craft. It’s kind of like taking the exam without studying for it.”
But elsewhere, there wasn’t nearly enough help. Senior guard Taz Sherman, the Mountaineers’ leading scorer, added 15 points and backup point guard Malik Curry added 11, but the Razorbacks held Sean McNeil to just seven points, his third-straight game with that scoring output. Over those three games, McNeil, the team’s outside sharpshooter, is just 2 for 13 from 3-point range.
Arkansas, meanwhile, placed four players in double-figure scoring on a balanced afternoon. The Razorbacks were led by Toney, who finished with 19 points, and Notae with 15. Center Jaylin Williams had a monster afternoon, going for 12 points and 15 rebounds, and Stanley Umude backed him up with 12 points and eight boards.
WVU will return to the floor quickly on Monday with a trip to No. 4 Baylor. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. with the game airing on ESPN.
Arkansas 77, WVU 68
WEST VIRGINIA (13-7)
Bridges 2-7 2-2 6, Cottrell 0-4 0-0 0, Ke.Johnson 5-9 4-4 18, McNeil 3-11 0-0 7, Sherman 4-11 5-5 15, Carrigan 0-0 1-2 1, Curry 5-9 1-3 11, Osabuohien 3-5 1-3 7, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Paulicap 0-0 1-2 1, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 15-21 68.
ARKANSAS (16-5)
Wade 1-2 4-4 6, Williams 3-13 5-7 12, Notae 6-8 2-2 15, Toney 6-8 7-8 19, Umude 4-9 3-3 12, Davis 2-9 3-6 7, Lykes 1-2 4-4 6, Ka.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 28-34 77.
Halftime: Arkansas 38-29. 3-Point Goals: West Virginia 7-26 (Ke.Johnson 4-5, Sherman 2-5, McNeil 1-6, King 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Cottrell 0-2, Curry 0-2, Bridges 0-4), Arkansas 3-14 (Notae 1-2, Umude 1-3, Williams 1-4, Wade 0-1, Davis 0-2, Toney 0-2). Fouled Out: Osabuohien. Rebounds: West Virginia 26 (Bridges 6), Arkansas 41 (Williams 15). Assists: West Virginia 9 (McNeil 4), Arkansas 11 (Toney, Davis 3). Total Fouls: West Virginia 29, Arkansas 18. A: 19,200 (19,368).