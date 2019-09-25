20190925-put-doorways-01

An inaugural art exhibit, “Doorways,” aimed at shining a light on suicide awareness and prevention, began Tuesday at St. Timothy-in-the-Valley Episcopal church and continues Sept. 25 and 26 at the church. The exhibit and surrounding events were organized by Yellow Circle, a new, community-based suicide outreach program.

 Courtesy of Putnam County CVB

HURRICANE — A series of art events that began Tuesday is aimed at bringing awareness to suicide prevention. The events have been organized by Yellow Circle and are being hosted by St. Timothy’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

The Doorways Art Exhibit is open from 7 until 10 p.m. each night at the church. Tuesday night’s program featured guest speaker Jack Runion at 8 p.m. and music from Key to Adam.

Wednesday night features a poetry reading by Odessa Chaney at 8 p.m. Thursday night’s 8 p.m. program includes speaker Terry Cunningham, music by Key to Adam, and the unveiling of a proposed monument in memory of Rob Cunningham, designed by Billy Lelsy.

Several Putnam County students and community members are participating in The Yellow Circle’s inaugural Doorways Art Exhibit for suicide prevention, awareness, and outreach in honor of Suicide Awareness Month. The program aims to bring hope to those impacted by suicide, as well as bring awareness to suicide prevention and resources to the local community.

The Yellow Circle is a new, community-based suicide outreach program dedicated to bringing awareness and building circles of trust for those who need it, exactly when they need it.

The exhibit is designed to honor and remember those lost to suicide and to provide a resounding message of hope to those who may need it the most.

Putnam student works from Buffalo, Hurricane, Poca, and Winfield High schools are being showcased within the “4Doors4Hope” gallery area. Students have created artwork on four separate doors representing each school while collaborating on the event theme together.

Admission to the event is free, and proceeds from all art sales will go to suicide awareness and prevention outreach.

For more information, contact Aaron Dennison at 304-932-8490.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.