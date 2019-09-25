HURRICANE — A series of art events that began Tuesday is aimed at bringing awareness to suicide prevention. The events have been organized by Yellow Circle and are being hosted by St. Timothy’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.
The Doorways Art Exhibit is open from 7 until 10 p.m. each night at the church. Tuesday night’s program featured guest speaker Jack Runion at 8 p.m. and music from Key to Adam.
Wednesday night features a poetry reading by Odessa Chaney at 8 p.m. Thursday night’s 8 p.m. program includes speaker Terry Cunningham, music by Key to Adam, and the unveiling of a proposed monument in memory of Rob Cunningham, designed by Billy Lelsy.
Several Putnam County students and community members are participating in The Yellow Circle’s inaugural Doorways Art Exhibit for suicide prevention, awareness, and outreach in honor of Suicide Awareness Month. The program aims to bring hope to those impacted by suicide, as well as bring awareness to suicide prevention and resources to the local community.
The Yellow Circle is a new, community-based suicide outreach program dedicated to bringing awareness and building circles of trust for those who need it, exactly when they need it.
The exhibit is designed to honor and remember those lost to suicide and to provide a resounding message of hope to those who may need it the most.
Putnam student works from Buffalo, Hurricane, Poca, and Winfield High schools are being showcased within the “4Doors4Hope” gallery area. Students have created artwork on four separate doors representing each school while collaborating on the event theme together.
Admission to the event is free, and proceeds from all art sales will go to suicide awareness and prevention outreach.
For more information, contact Aaron Dennison at 304-932-8490.