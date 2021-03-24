The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SCOTT DEPOT — Creative Isolation-Art Inside the Walls, a juried art exhibit, drew community members to The Garage in Scott Depot to view some great art, enjoy a Cajun boil and contribute to a good cause.

The event benefited the PACE (Putnam Area Community Enrichment) Foundation, which aims to improve the quality of life in Putnam County by addressing short-term needs and making long-term plans to support sustainability for the arts, recreation and beautification.

Food for the event was provided by Fairways.

