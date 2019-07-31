NITRO, W.Va. — The city of Nitro has been memorialized by artist and South Charleston High School art teacher, Jenna Reed Hill, for the third installment on her series of locality prints in the Kanawha Valley.
Hill created this series to pay homage to the small cities many residents call home in the region.
"The various structures and scenes in the Nitro print are extremely unique and does a great job of telling the city's history through art," Mayor Dave Casebolt said in a news release.
Hill has already produced prints for St. Albans and South Charleston; she will produce one of Charleston after the sale of the Nitro prints.
Members of Nitro's Branding Committee worked with Hill to create a tribute to the city's past, present and future, according to the news release.
The unique works of art are produced by a hand carved wooden slab, produced by Hill and then individually printed and numbered. The Nitro series will have only 100 available for sale; 25 percent have already been purchased.
The limited-edition print is available for pre-order at Nitro City Hall and the Nitro Development Authority/CVB office. The prints reserved during pre-sale will be available for $35.
The remaining unsold copies will be sold during the city's Boomtown Days celebration, Saturday, Sept. 14, at Living Memorial Park for $45.