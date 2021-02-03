CHARLESTON — Two of the artists on the soundtrack for the 1987 movie “Matewan” will perform for a kickoff event for the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial on Friday, Sept. 3.
The “Blair 100 Core Team” is partnering with the Augusta Heritage Center out of Elkins to coordinate the Official Kickoff Event of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial at the Culture Center in Charleston, according to a news release.
Headlining the performances will be Phil Wiggins, a 2017 National Heritage Fellow, and his band. Gerry Milnes, a prominent West Virginia folklorist and another “Matewan” soundtrack feature, and his accompanists will also perform.
Heather Hannah will also perform.
Vendors, exhibitors, interactive exhibitions and storytelling stations will also be offered free to the public starting at 4 p.m. on the deck of the Culture Center. Vendors and exhibitors who want to showcase their work, arts and crafts are encouraged to apply at www.blair100.com by July 1.
Tickets for the show will be released on the Blair Mountain Centennial website on Monday, Feb. 15, for $15. Friday night’s opening event will kick off an entire series to take place across the southern coalfields in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain, helping build enthusiasm, draw awareness and call attention to the series of events, partners and sponsors, according to the release.
Partners are currently creating events, and there are plans in place for a hybrid of virtual and in person events if COVID-19 is still an impediment.
For more information, visit www.blair100.com or call 304-691-0014.