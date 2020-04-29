CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will accept submissions for the 2020 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition beginning May 22 through June 29. The exhibit will open Aug. 20 at the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Eligible artists may submit two pieces for the exhibit jurying in painting, print/drawing, mixed media, craft/wall hangings, photography, digital art and sculpture. The pieces that are entered must have been created between 2018 and 2020. Digital images, not original pieces, are submitted for the jurying process. To be eligible to enter the exhibition, artists must be 18 years of age or older and maintain a permanent residence in West Virginia. Exceptions to this requirement are made for students and military personnel who have West Virginia resident status and a home address in the state. The Department will present three awards for the exhibition. The Best of Show/Purchase Award will by $1,000. Second place will receive $500 and third place will receive $250. To learn more, visit
and click on the Emerging Artist link or contact Cailin Howe at 304-558-0220, ext. 128 or cailin.a.howe@wg.gov.
