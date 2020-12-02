HURRICANE — When you visit Yuletide in the Park at Valley Park in Hurricane on Friday evening, Dec. 4, you might find yourself asking, WHO are those talented dancers performing “Welcome to Who-ville?”
Those would be members of the Arts in Action Performance Company, sharing “the Good News of Emmanuel, God with us!”
Yuletide in the Park will begin at 6 p.m. Friday with caroling by the Hurricane Children’s Civic Chorus, followed by the Christmas tree lighting and Santa’s arrival at 6:30 p.m., and then three, 15-minute performances of “Welcome to Who-ville” staring the cast of “The Grinch,” at 7:15, 7:45 and 8:15 p.m. — all at the Valley Park Conference Center.
Arts in Action founder Joni Cantrell hopes that visitors not only feel joy and some Christmas spirit from her dancers’ performances, but that they also are reminded about the reason for the season. After all, that is part of the mission of the performance company.
“We teach with a Christian influence, incorporating the love of Jesus into all that we do,” said Cantrell, who started Arts in Action in 1988 by teaching dance to 10 teenagers in a church basement.
“Interest and participation increased steadily as students shared their excitement and parents appreciated the positive professional instruction,” Cantrell said. “By 2003, the participation in dance classes grew beyond this volunteer effort and Arts in Action was established to provide on-going structure.”
Arts in Action is now a non-profit, 501c3 organization providing professional instruction in the arts with locations in Hurricane — 2658 Main St. — and outreach programs in Charleston for children and adults with special needs (the “SuperStars”).
“And, until COVID-19, we taught children in two schools and two churches on the West Side of Charleston titled Urban Stage,” Cantrell says.
Arts in Action served over 350 students during the 2019-2020 school-year season, Cantrell said, and there are typically more than 150 participants in the summer programs. The program serves residents of Putnam, Kanawha, Cabell, Mason and Lincoln counties.
Cantrell has an extensive background in the performing arts and 40 years of teaching experience. In fact, she says, all of her staff are highly skilled and qualified, as well as dedicated to teaching students of all ages and abilities. The program also offers over $180,000 in financial aid annually.
Arts in Action offers a wide variety of classes and programs in the performing and visual arts. Masterpiece is a comprehensive dance program offering training in a variety of dance styles, including: Classical Ballet; Pointe/Toe; Modern; Lyrical; Contemporary; Jazz; Hip-Hop; Tap; Acrobatic Arts; Appalachian Clogging. There are also Mommy and Me classes; Musical Theater, which focuses on exploring the various dance styles used in Broadway shows; Superstars, where one’s individual ability, rather than their disability, will be the focus; Comedy Improv classes; Show Stoppers Theater, where students are taught the foundations of technique and introduced to the tools that will be applied to their scene work; and, for those nearing the pro level, the Master Ambition Performance and Competition Company — an audition-only company comprised of students in kindergarten through college who are committed to refining their skills in the arts while using their gifts and talents to proclaim a positive message of hope with integrity.
And that’s not all; many more classes and opportunities can be found online at www.artsinactionwv.org.
With so much to choose from, Cantrell said, there is literally something for everyone. And that is by design.
“Arts in Action is for everyone,” she said. “It is for the dance enthusiast that views dance as a possible career and wants to reach their highest potential or a baby ballerina who wants to twirl like a Disney Princess. It is for visual art students that want hands-on experience in creating original works using many different art methods. It is for the ‘young at heart’ that have always dreamed of learning how to play the piano or the young child just beginning their journey into the art of music. It is for children and adults with special needs who love to dance and play musical instruments. And individuals that always dreamed of being a performer in Cirque Du Soleil with tumbling tricks and contortions. It is for the comedian in your home that always wanted to perform stand-up imrov comedy and doesn’t know where to start and anyone that wants to learn the technique art of acting.
“Arts in Action is for everyone who desires to study an art method in a fun-loving, yet structured environment from a passionate teacher that will guide them to reach their highest potential,” she concluded.
If your little dancer gets inspired while watching “Welcome to Who-ville” on Friday, visit www.artsinactionwv.org, call 304-419-1193 or 304-419-4HIM (4446), or email joni@artsinactionwv.org to learn about opportunities.