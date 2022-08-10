The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Clara, from the beloved “Nutcracker” ballet, begins a new adventure when she awakens from The Land of Sweets on a snowflake in Who-Ville.

Meeting Cindy Lou Who, who becomes her wonderful new friend, and the entire Lou Who family, Clara is treated to the Who-Ville Jubilation, meeting the Whos, young and old, and even the grumpy Grinch with an ending that points audiences to the meaning of the Christmas season.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.