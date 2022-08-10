Clara, from the beloved “Nutcracker” ballet, begins a new adventure when she awakens from The Land of Sweets on a snowflake in Who-Ville.
Meeting Cindy Lou Who, who becomes her wonderful new friend, and the entire Lou Who family, Clara is treated to the Who-Ville Jubilation, meeting the Whos, young and old, and even the grumpy Grinch with an ending that points audiences to the meaning of the Christmas season.
That’s the premise of “Christmas in Who-ville, The Ballet,” which Arts in Action WV is collaborating to produce for the upcoming holiday season with Ultimate Dance Legacy and Bridgette’s Dance Academy.
“Who-Ville and ‘Nutcracker’ lovers alike will enjoy this fun and unique ballet,” said Arts in Action WV Choreographer and Artistic Director Cookie Samworth, “and, regardless of where you study the art of dance, we want to invite dancers, ages 5 and up, to audition for this performance opportunity.”
“We are looking forward to presenting an original ballet with the uniqueness of combining many styles of dance,” said Laura Ptakowski-Phillips, founder and artistic director of Ultimate Dance Legacy.
Dancers can audition for the ballet on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Arts in Action WV’s Hurricane campus. Principal dancers, soloists, the corps de ballet, and character dancers are needed for numerous roles. The ballet has more than 75 roles for dancers.
With an exceptional faculty of 15 professional artist/educators, Arts in Action is a nonprofit organization dedicated to excellence in arts education with a Christian influence.
Arts in Action offers arts education opportunities in ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, hip hop, lyrical/contemporary, acrobatic arts, piano, voice, guitar, and visual art classes.
Arts in Action is also the home of SuperStars, a dance and music program for children and adults with special needs, as well as the award-winning Master Ambition Performance Company. AinA can be contacted at 304-419-4HIM (4446), info@artsinactionwv.org or www.artsinactionwv.org.
Back 2 School Dance Intensive
Arts in Action will present a Back 2 School Dance Intensive at 2658 Main St. in Hurricane Thursday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Aug. 28.
The dance intensive is open to all levels of dancers ages 7 to 18, who will receive 18 hours of class time plus opportunities for private lessons.
Participants will learn various dance styles, including ballet, pointe, variations, lyrical, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, musical theatre, stretch and strength, and leaps and turns.
Dance Intensive instructors will include Jerry Rose, Cookie Samworth, Kayleb Jones, Brian Murphy, Leah Copley Summers, Matt Pardo, Laura Phillips, and Brienne Keehner.
The registration fee is $200 per enrollee, with a 10% discount for siblings.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.