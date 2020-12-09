CHARLESTON — As Christmas approaches in a year like no other where thousands of West Virginians lost their jobs and sources of income amid the COVID-19 pandemic, regional groups are stepping up to help children enjoy the holiday, no matter what struggles their families may be facing.
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program has been a winter tradition for years, but in 2020 the group is seeing more families than ever apply to receive gifts while fewer people may be financially able to provide them, said Maj. Lori Gilliam, with the Salvation Army of Charleston.
“We kind of just put our heads on the fact that not only will we have more this year, but it will be more difficult for many to help. My hope was that because we do have so many different ways of getting angels (online and in person), we’d be able to do it quicker. But it’s been a challenge, and making it harder is we have more to serve,” Gilliam said. “On top, our money-raising (annually) is down. Still, we’re not going to say no to anybody. We knew it would be difficult going in, but we’re not turning anyone away.”
The Angel Tree program allows people to sponsor children (“angels”) by buying them gifts based on information provided to the Salvation Army — information such as gift suggestions and clothes sizes. The program serves Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Clay, Boone, Logan and Mingo counties.
To qualify, families must show proof of enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps, or provide a month’s worth of income statements, Gilliam said.
As of Friday, there were 110 children left to be adopted, drastically down from the 312 that remained last Sunday, Gilliam said. The deadline to both adopt a child and return gifts through the Angel Tree program is Dec. 11.
This year, Gilliam said, staff and volunteers anticipated they would see an influx of applications for the Angel Tree, and the numbers were somewhat overwhelming at first.
“It is daunting, and for me, it’s a calendar thing. We had the ‘angels’ out since the beginning of November, and I kept watching day by day by day, and kept seeing so many angels and I thought, ‘This is not happening the way I need it to happen,’” Gilliam said. “The community has really rallied around us, though. It’s a little scary, but God never ceases.”
The increase in need this year is coupled with widespread economic instability that could make it more difficult for those who would otherwise participate and adopt an “angel.”
Matt Leary and his family, from South Charleston, have participated in the Angel Tree program for years. That continued this season as they adopted two sisters and an elderly woman.
“My wife and I are lucky, we’re not well off, but we’re doing OK and this is a way to at least give back somehow,” Leary said. “We just order everything online. It’s delivered right to our door and we bring it back in. It’s a little effort to help someone a lot, I think.”
Last week, Leary dropped the gifts off at the Angel Tree location in the Charleston Town Center mall. From there, the gifts will be taken to the Salvation Army distribution center on Tennessee Avenue to be wrapped and organized for the families. On Dec. 17, the Salvation Army will hand out the gifts to families via drive-thru distribution at Ball Toyota, in the Patrick Street Plaza.
“They’ll also get a gift card for food for Christmas, and anyone interested in coming and seeing should come by,” Gilliam said. “It’s kind of amazing to see when it’s all done. It’s unreal.”
For Trent Redman, a Charleston attorney, this will be the first December in 24 years without his annual toy drive at the Red Carpet Lounge, on Charleston’s East End.
“We have been working on the language to send out and say it’s canceled, and every time we do it, I can’t get through it. It’s really hard. This is what I’ve done for more than 20 years,” Redman said, “I feel really good about what my wife and I have done for people all these years. It’s just hard, it really is.”
Though difficult to accept, Redman acknowledges it isn’t safe for people to gather as they’ve done in previous years.
“Right now I would be up to my eyeballs in food and trying to get the kids out of the kitchen so we could get everything ready, and they’d be packaging stuff up themselves, and we just, we don’t have that now,” Redman said. “It’s just a party and it will be OK, but I think it’s more than that. People look forward to this, coming together with friends and helping our community.”
Redman said this year he’s recruiting friends and past toy drive donors to come together and help certain families in Charleston. Though not the same, it was important for him to do something while biding time until next year, when the celebration and charity event can return in full swing.
“This year, we’re going to be able to get stuff for kids, we’re going to help people with their gas and other bills, stuff like that that we always do. It may not be on the same magnitude, but my grandma always said, ‘Reach one, teach one,’” Redman said. “That’s where this whole event kind of came from. It’s been a tribute to her, because she never had much, but she always had a good word, a cup of coffee and food for everybody. That’s what we try to give, in a way.”
Jim Dagostine, founder of the region’s annual Dagger’s Toy Run, said the only big difference this year will be the location. Whereas the event is usually held at a local restaurant or bar, this year’s drive will be in an open lot to promote social distancing and help mitigate any potential spread of COVID-19.
Donations will be accepted at numerous locations throughout Kanawha County this week. On Dec. 12, Dagostine and other motorcyclists — some dressed as Santa — will ride from The Grind restaurant, in St. Albans, to the Salvation Army distribution center on the West Side to deliver the toys.
“There’s a lot of people who really go into this with me, and it’s fun,” Dagostine said. “If we don’t do it, who will?”
Dagger’s Toy Drive started 34 years ago, and in that time Dagostine said he’s witnessed many acts of kindness. There have been children willing to donate their own Christmas gifts, people who’ve saved throughout the year to provide for others, and volunteers who come out year after year to help their neighbors.
“A lot of people are in need, more this year than any. Everybody thinks to help that they’ve got to give all this money, but a dollar, 5, 10, whatever you want to give, if we all do it, we can take care of each other,” Dagostine said. “This year is difficult … but it’s hard every year, and if every person in Charleston gave, let’s say $1 — and I know you waste $1 a year — it could be a little less hard.”
To adopt a child through the Angel Tree program before next Friday, visit Salvation Army tables at the Walmart locations in Southridge, Cross Lanes and Hurricane, as well as the Town Center mall, or email Gilliam at Lori.Gilliam@uss.salvationarmy.org.