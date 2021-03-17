HUNTINGTON — Overdoses in the Huntington area have decreased dramatically since their peak in 2017, but when the state came to a halt last March on the orders of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, so did recovery.
Huntington’s quick response team, which has been a staple in the recovery community for more than two years, was one of the industries deemed nonessential and had to stop its outreach to people fighting substance use disorder.
But after they saw an increase of nearly four times the amount of overdose calls in a month’s time, QRT coordinator Connie Priddy said the team knew they had no choice but to get back to the streets.
As overdoses start to again trend downward, Priddy said the team is looking at how it can expand and build to make sure a spike doesn’t happen again.
What is QRT?
The QRT uses EMS-driven data to seek out people suffering from substance use disorder. It tracks EMS calls for overdoses and reaches out to the victims to help them get into recovery.
A number of people will go out with the team — a full-time leader, faith leader, paramedic, Huntington Police officer and treatment provider. The faith leaders and officers rotate from a pool of candidates.
There is no script, just the hope to make a connection.
While recovery is the ultimate goal, it has adapted to help with social service needs as well. Team members will do whatever it takes to make a special connection, whether that means watching after a dog while the client enters recovery or helping to fix a house.
The team also gives out paper bags with food, condoms and educational information. They’ve even handed out scarves to people in need.
While they have trampled over several milestones since the program’s creation a couple years ago, no one expected their efforts to come to a halt with a pandemic.
Quick response is shut down
Priddy said the team tried to stay on the streets for about a week after COVID-19 hit before they realized they were in over their heads. They made up bags of things people with substance use disorder might need and information about COVID-19 and left them on people’s doorknobs, but did not believe they could properly socially distance and continue their efforts.
In late 2017, Cabell EMS responded to an average as high as six overdoses a day. In April 2020, the number had dropped to 52 that month. By May, the number was 146.
“I think that the team was anxious to get back out there,” Priddy said. “It was like this horrible human experiment where if you take personal interaction away from people, how does it affect them, and we saw it. It’s something we would have never done ethically in any situation, but COVID did it to us.”
The most difficult part of not being essential was seeing people they had built relationships with succumb to substance abuse, she said.
By the numbers
While Huntington’s numbers aren’t back to pre-pandemic levels, they have continued to fall since the spike, Priddy said.
“We don’t want to be up at all, but compared to other places, we had lots of them saying they had seen a spike of over 30%,” she said. “We thought if we keep doing what we are doing, maybe eventually through 2020 we will be able to gain some ground back. As of yesterday, we were doing that.”
From 2019 to 2020, overdoses were up 14% after deceasing for the past two years in Huntington, but the spike wasn’t a local problem.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December released a health advisory that reported a large increases of overdose deaths from synthetic opioids from March through May of 2020. Nationally, overdose deaths increased 18.2% from the 12 months ending in June 2019 to the 12 months ending in May 2020 after declining 4.1% from 2017 to 2018.
Priddy said while the team isn’t conditioned to expect a decrease every year, it was defeating not to see it happen.
“We know things will happen outside of our control, but we never thought it would be a pandemic that lasted more than a year,” she said. “We know it works. The model works. We just have to keep doing it.”
Priddy said other QRTs throughout the state did not return even into the summer months, but with medical professionals on their staff and daily checklists, the Huntington-based team stayed as safe as possible.
Priddy said it was like playing catchup once they returned, but after months of hard work, the numbers again started to fall.
Getting back on track
At least one good thing was birthed out of the pandemic. To become innovative, the team hosted two community outreach events in which they offered free COVID-19 and HIV tests, medical checkups, education about naloxone and more. Priddy said the events were placed in hot spots of where overdoses have occurred.
They were successful, and she hopes to gain funding to make it a staple in the QRT program in the future.
“We would love to make that a part of what the QRT does — events out in the community where we can actually reach the people who need to be reached who have limited access to health care,” she said. “Our goal would be to expand it.”