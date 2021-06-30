The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, June 15. The Putnam County Rotary Club meets at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays as announced at Area 34 in Hurricane. For more information, visit www.putnamrotary.com.
While some businesses have closed and others fought for survival through the pandemic, Putnam County has continued to move forward with the assistance of a Chamber of Commerce that skillfully supports, promotes and advises its business community. The COVID-19 crisis has taken its toll, but Putnam County Chamber of Commerce President Ashley Alford Glance assured Rotarians this morning that the recovery is well underway.
“We have celebrated the opening of new businesses every week for the past four weeks,” she said. “New businesses are opening and older businesses are expanding,” she added, citing the recent opening of a loan office and a new branch by Putnam County Bank.
A member of the Chamber of Commerce staff since 2010, the board of directors appointed Glance as president four years ago — just in time for her to show her leadership skills through the stress of the pandemic.
“We are a private nonprofit organization,” she said. “The Chamber is supported entirely by dues of its members and uses those funds to support and promote our business community.”
With a growing membership of more than 400 businesses in Putnam County, partnership with the Chamber is considered an essential business investment.
Glance has supervised the development of a new website. She has moved Chamber operations into a permanent space near the central hub of US 34 at the I-64 exit. The Chamber office building itself is identified by the trendy name of “Area 34.” It has ample space for business meetings and civic groups. And Area 34 is the convenient popular home of “The Drip” coffee house/restaurant.
A former co-chair of the Generation West Virginia board of directors, a group of young professionals in their 20s through 40s, Glance has sponsored a local Generation Putnam through the Chamber.
Generation Putnam members and other leaders are invited to participate in Leadership Putnam, an educational program to tour local business and to exchange ideas.
The Chamber is planning ahead for its annual business dinner this year, six months later than usual. The dinner will take place at Valley Park on July 30. The chamber’s sold-out golf tournament was Monday, June 28, at Sleepy Hollow.
