HURRICANE — A Hurricane health care provider is offering a way for patients to pay for and receive care without involving insurance companies.
Nurse practitioner Denise Clegg, FNP-BC, owns and operates Associates in Primary Care in Hurricane, which offers Direct Primary Care. For patients enrolled in Associates In Primary Care’s DPC program, routine medical care is provided for a simple, flat monthly fee, with specialty services and tests offered at additional highly discounted rates. This monthly subscription/membership arrangement enables patients to receive high quality medical care without involving insurance companies, and is beneficial for people who don’t have health insurance, or as a supplement for those with chronic conditions who have high-deductible health insurance plans, according to a news release.
“My DPC membership fees are less than the average monthly cell phone bill,” Clegg said in the release. “Patients pay for their care directly to the practice with no third-party billing to inflate costs. No co-pays, no surprise bills. Patients receive unrestricted access, have little to no wait time and enjoy more time with the caregiver, whether it’s in person, on the phone, or through the practice’s secure telemedicine platform.”
Patients enrolled in DPC can visit as many times per month as needed at no additional cost. The center provides acute and non-acute care, disease management, well visits, blood pressure monitoring, diabetic monitoring, sports physicals, EKG tests, breathing treatments, basic vision screenings and more.
Clegg said DPC services began in the U.S. in 2009, and now there are about 1,200 practices. Hers is one of a handful of practices in West Virginia that offer this model of care, she said.
Associates in Primary Care is considered a “hybrid” practice because it uses both the DPC model as well as traditional insurance-based transactions.
“I opened Associates in Primary Care because I wanted a warm, welcoming office that makes my patients feel like family,” Clegg said. “I prefer unrushed visits that give me enough time to get to know each patient.”
Clegg completed a master of science in nursing degree in 2011 from West Virginia University and earned her board certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner shortly afterward. At that point she already had several years of experience as an R.N. She has worked at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia facility managing its health care centers as well as providing services at Family Care of West Virginia.
Associates in Primary Care is located at 3860 Teays Valley Road, Suite 4, Hurricane. New patients are welcome. During this time of COVID-19 crisis, patients, both existing and new, are encouraged to call 304-757-2770 to schedule an appointment. It will be determined during the call whether a telemedicine or in-person visit best suits each patient’s needs. Calls for appointments are accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about Associates in Primary Care, visit associatesinprimarycarewv.com.