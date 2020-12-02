HURRICANE — Associates in Primary Care has teamed with the Anchor Project, a faith-based, non-profit recovery organization with locations in Huntington, Putnam County, St. Albans, and Dunbar, according to a news release from the medical group.
Under the partnership, Associates in Primary Care will deliver medical services to patients that the Anchor Project refers as those patients work through their recovery programs to rebuild their lives. Those services include family medicine care, review of medical records, drug screenings, and prescribing select medications when needed, such as Vivitrol.
“Partnering with The Anchor Project is a way to give back to the community in a meaningful way and help vulnerable populations who are struggling to change the direction of their lives,” Denise Clegg, FNP-BC, president of Associates in Primary Care, said in the release.
Associates in Primary Care provides a range of healthcare services for adult patients, in the office as well as through telehealth appointments. The practice offers a care model that provides treatment in a welcoming environment where all patients feel valued and listened to, according to the release.
Associates in Primary Care, located at 3860 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, is accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 304-757-2770.