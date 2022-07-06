CHARLESTON — How do you honor a man who helped change the outcome of the Battle of Iwo Jima, which helped shift the outcome of World War II to favor Allied forces and helped secure the future freedom of Americans?
The answer is simple, if you live by the mantra of Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last living Medal of Honor recipient from WWII — “the cause is greater than I.”
Williams, who died Wednesday at age 98, became just the third person to lie in state at the West Virginia Capitol Saturday, behind Sens. Robert C. Byrd and John E. Kenna, although Kenna’s was conducted at the former Capitol in downtown Charleston.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced Sunday he and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito had received the green light for Williams to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. — an honor so far bestowed to fewer than 40 people. Details for that service will be released at a later date.
The honor is not surprising to anyone who knew him. Williams made each person who heard him a better person. Spectators listened better, stood taller and walked more proudly when Williams entered a room.
While Williams has joined his loving wife, Ruby, in the afterlife, his legacy and contributions on Earth will live on for generations of Americans who follow.
Honoring a hero
Williams’ memorial events were fittingly patriotic; the day was full of fanfare, military bands and uniformed soldiers and Marines taking to the Capitol complex.
A procession of hundreds of motorcycles, law enforcement, family and his Slingshot Roadster accompanied his casket from a Huntington funeral home Saturday to the Capitol rotunda, where the public was invited to give one final goodbye to the man who gave so much to the state, veterans and their families.
After four days of mourning, the memorials continued into Sunday. A casket march at 2 p.m. moved Williams from the rotunda to the Culture Center beside the Capitol as a team of Marines saluted their hero one final time with a flyover.
Later in the afternoon, Williams’ funeral service began with the Army National Guard Band and Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black welcoming family and guests.
Cpl. Cedar Ross and Benji Casey lead the Pledge of Allegiance — the correct way, as Williams always lectured a crowd that a lack of comma means there was no pause before “under God.”
Gov. Jim Justice and Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, followed with personal remarks.
Manchin said Williams never stopped giving back and had a life well lived.
“He shared every minute of his life with us,” he said. “There was never a time that he did not want to make sure that you understood the greatest nation on Earth was right here, and he was privileged. God did bless us. He blessed us all to have this great nation of freedom and peace that we have. And Woody did his job. My dear good friend, job well done.”
Pastor Chuck Harding ended the service with a gospel reading.
Family remembers their hero
His daughter, Tracie Ross, said Williams kept the service to a strict timeline — in his true fashion — so the five family members who spoke kept their remarks short.
“He lived a life of truth, service, love and compassion. He spent much of his life finding ways to help others,” she said. “I pray that each of us follow his example and continue to make the world a better place, because that’s what he did.”
Grandson Brent Casey read Williams’ favorite poem, “My Cup has Overflowed.” Grandson Bryan Casey joked he was given only three minutes to speak, and used them to talk about the final wishes Williams asked to be fulfilled.
In his final moments, Williams arranged for napkins and pens to be at every aisle at his memorial service for attendees to take notes for the task they had been assigned — to bring Gold Star Monuments to their communities.
Grandsons Chad and Todd Graham spoke of their grandfather’s conviction and spirit.
“He lived what he believed. He strived to do what was right and the will of God, no matter what,” Todd Graham said. “He loved people and believed that all people basically were good; probably to a fault. He believed in everybody and would always try to help anyone that was in need.”
A legacy begins
The service was followed by a wreath ceremony at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on the Capitol grounds, where a Marine Band trumpet player performed “Taps” before a 21-gun salute and cannons being shot. A wreath was then laid at the monument, one that Williams helped create.
Honoring veterans and their families was a passion of Williams, a passion that dates back to his teenage years when he worked as a cab driver tasked with delivering War Department telegrams that said a family’s loved one wasn’t returning home.
Williams previously told The Herald-Dispatch he would drive past houses and see flags hanging in windows during the war, some bearing blue stars for soldiers still fighting and gold stars for the ones who died.
He wanted to fight to protect Americans. At 5-foot-6, Williams was rejected when he tried to join the Marines in 1942. A year later, he was allowed to enlist at age 19 after the height restrictions were dropped.
His Medal of Honor was bestowed on him by President Harry S. Truman after Williams was credited with spending four hours with a 70-pound flame-thrower as a corporal with the 1st Battalion, 21st Marines, clearing a path for American tanks, making his way through concrete pillboxes as enemy soldiers were firing at him in Iwo Jima.
With four riflemen covering him, he helped to wipe out enemy positions in the face of machine gun fire and bayonets so tanks could proceed. Two of the riflemen were killed.
Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps, said Williams took loss and somehow for the rest of his life created hope.
“For him it was always about them, never about him,” he said. “I don’t think he served others the rest of his life because he received the Medal of Honor. He wasn’t asked to be a counselor at the VA. He didn’t honor Gold Star families because of Iwo Jima. He did all those things because that’s what he was.”
In total, 472 servicemen were awarded the Medal of Honor for extraordinary bravery in World War II. Williams was the last to die.
In recent years, the Huntington Veterans Affairs Medical Center was named in his honor, as was an 800-foot war ship, but none of those things mattered to Williams as much as his charity work for veterans and Gold Star families.
The legacy lives on
Although the man many dub a hero has died, his name and spirit lives on through the Woody Williams Foundation he created to help Gold Star families who have lost a loved one in service.
The foundation has established 103 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments, with more than 62 additional monuments underway, including one at Huntington’s Memorial Park, made public just last week.
Even in his final moments at the Huntington VAMC, Williams was lobbying U.S. senators for projects and divvying up future plans and tasks for loved ones and close friends.
The tasks range from completing improvement projects at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Institute, West Virginia, to bestowing medals on first responders for going above and beyond the call of duty, to building the monument in Huntington. Manchin is tasked with creating an interstate exit for the Huntington VAMC.
Those who knew Williams best have said they are honored to carry out his wishes, holding dear to their heart his mantra “the cause is greater than I.”