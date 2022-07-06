HUNTINGTON — Now that Marshall has moved from Conference USA to the Sun Belt, there are steps being taken in the coming months to make that transition as smooth as possible.
In order to do so, Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said it starts with the staff already in the building who know the Marshall culture.
“We already have this great alignment happening amongst the staff that’s been here and people are really feeling connected to something bigger than themselves,” Spears said. “People are rallying around the idea that we have to do more and work better now that we’re in the Sun Belt.”
Along with aligning the existing staff with Marshall’s vision for the future, there’s also another big piece being added to the puzzle in Rodney Kasey, who was named Assistant AD for digital strategy and brand management Friday.
Kasey, 29, will take over the athletic department’s rebranded media relations division where he will assist local, regional and national media in telling Marshall’s story by creating content via videos, photos, and graphics.
He also will help manage Marshall’s social media accounts and provide a vision for a consistent brand identity to help market and promote Marshall’s athletic programs and student-athletes.
“The recruitment of folks is just as important, as we have the opportunity to hire new people and create opportunity to enhance our team,” Spears said.
“We’ve got to add rock stars.”
In joining the Sun Belt, there are also financial implications for Marshall who needs to upgrade or install video boards at several of their existing facilities including Dot Hicks softball field, Veteran’s Memorial Soccer Complex and Joan C. Edwards football stadium.
“It’s going to take a full year to develop all that, not just because it’s hard to procure a board but because there are layers of review that we have to go through,” Spears said. “This is a $3-8 million project, you saw the placeholder we put in the Board of Governor’s material which was $8 million, I’m going to try and do it for far less than that.”
One last order of business for the Thundering Herd athletics department is to find a home for the women’s swimming and diving team, which cannot compete in the Sun Belt since it is not sponsored by the conference.
Spears said while they have not yet found a conference to affiliate the team with, they hope to find an answer soon.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
