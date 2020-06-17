CHARLESTON — Chloe Masey of Hurricane Middle School has been named a regional winner in the fourth annual Kids Kick Opioids contest sponsored by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
The competition is designed to spur creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse, according to a news release from Morrisey.
Other regional winners include Shane Hill of Wahama High School; Anna Bella Mankin of Wahama High School; Taylor Patton of Village of Barboursville Elementary; Olivia Genet of Huntington East Middle School and Sophie Wolfe of Huntington East Middle School.
“These entries demonstrate the immense creativity and talent of our students,” Morrisey said in the release. “In some instances, their designs also reveal the heartbreaking situations that some students experience at home. Drug abuse continues to needlessly claim too many lives and our hope is the entries from these talented students will bring greater awareness and change.”
The Attorney General received a total of 3,366 entries from 3,521 students at 91 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia — the highest participation since Kids Kick Opioids began. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
Judges recognized winning entries from 41 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the State Capitol in the fall.
The statewide winner and runners up will be announced soon and the statewide winning entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia.