CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office is sponsoring the sixth “Kids Kick Opioids” contest, a public service announcement partnership with elementary and middle schools that encourages students to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.
“Kids Kick Opioids” has drawn more than 14,400 entries since its inception. The sixth contest launched this month with the mailing of entry forms and details to schools and superintendents across West Virginia.
The contest provides an opportunity for students to learn the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse. It has also given many an outlet to express the personal impact of opioid abuse upon their lives and that of their loved ones.
Students can work individually or in groups. Submissions may include drawings, poems, letters or anything that would promote awareness.
The winning entry will appear as a statewide newspaper PSA. Regional winners will be displayed in the State Capitol.
Contest entries must be postmarked by May 6 by mail to the Attorney General’s Office at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., State Capitol Building 1, Room 26-E, Charleston, WV 25305, or sent by email to AGPSA.contest@wvago.gov.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.