CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds schools and parents of the fast-approaching deadline for this year’s “Kids Kick Opioids” public service announcement contest — Friday, March 13.
The contest engages elementary and middle school students in designing a PSA that raises awareness about prescription painkiller abuse. Potential submissions may be a poem, drawing, letter or anything that would promote awareness.
“Students across the state have so much creative talent,” Morrisey said in a news release. “This contest allows them to use that talent to spread the message that opioids can kill. I appreciate all of the hard work students are doing by participating in this contest.”
Students can work individually or in groups.
The top submission will appear as a statewide newspaper PSA. Regional winners will be displayed in the State Capitol.
Contest entries must be submitted by March 13 by mail to the Attorney General’s Office at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., State Capitol Building 1, Room 26-E, Charleston, WV 25305, or sent by email to AGPSA.contest @wvago.gov.
Nearly 1,000 West Virginians lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2018, many of which were opioid related.
Reversing this trend has been a top priority for the Attorney General. He has fought the epidemic on multiple fronts, including a lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that achieved sweeping reforms to the nation’s drug quota system.
The Attorney General also has combated the opioid crisis with civil litigation, multistate initiatives, funding to target opioid abuse, criminal prosecutions, new technology, engagement with the faith-based community and education.