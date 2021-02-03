CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Metro Valley residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Feb. 8: Noon to 1 p.m. — Putnam County Public Library, 4219 WV-34, Hurricane
- Feb. 22: Noon to 1 p.m. — Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne
Additionally, individual video meetings are available for consumers in Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam and Wayne counties. To schedule a time, contact Danielle Adams at 304-989-3506 or Danielle.I.Adams@wvago.gov.