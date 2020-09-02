CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Metro Valley residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Sept. 4: 10 a.m. to noon — Winfield Police Department, 12448 Winfield Road, Winfield
- Sept. 7: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Putnam County Public Library, 4219 WV- 34, Hurricane
- Sept. 16: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton
- Sept. 21: 10 a.m. to noon — Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne
- Sept. 28: 10 a.m. to noon — Nitro Police Department, 497 First Ave. S., Nitro
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Danielle Adams at 304-989-3506.