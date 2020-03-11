CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in March to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- March 11: 11 a.m. to noon, Marie Redd Senior Center, 1750 9th Ave., Huntington
- March 17: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Charleston Public Library, 312 4th Ave., South Charleston
- March 26: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington
- March 27: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Putnam County Library, 4219 State Route 34, Hurricane
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For more information, contact Iva Adams at 304-989-3506.