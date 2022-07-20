The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20211031 mu football 05.jpg
Marshall head coach Charles Huff talks with players during a timeout as the Herd takes on Florida International during an NCAA football game on Oct. 30, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington W.Va.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — As the 2022 college football season nears, Marshall football coach Charles Huff continues to add talent via the transfer portal with the start of fall practice just weeks away.

Joining an ever-growing list of newcomers for the Thundering Herd is Damion Barber, a graduate transfer from Austin Peay, who announced his decision to join the Marshall football team last week.

