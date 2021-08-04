HUNTINGTON — Just a dozen years ago, Marshall strength and conditioning coach Ben Ashford had no visions of a career in college athletics.
At 28 years old, Ashford had a business administration degree from Auburn and was a construction project manager in Alabama.
The 2009 housing market crash flipped Ashford’s world upside down, though.
“When the housing market crashed, obviously construction took a huge hit,” Ashford said. “I got laid off and I always say that was God doing for me what I couldn’t do for myself because I’ve got too much pride to quit. I didn’t have a choice at that point.”
After being laid off, Ashford did the only thing he knew to do: pick up the pieces and rebuild.
From there, Ashford’s focus went toward personal strength training, a passion that led him into his next career path.
Two years later, at the age of 30, Ashford decided to get his Masters degree from the University of Alabama in human performance.
Upon his arrival, Ashford went to current Georgia and former University of Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran — one of the nation’s most respected names within the field — with a humble request.
“I told Scott Cochran when I got there, ‘I’ve had a job since I was 13. I’m used to working and I don’t start class until 6 p.m. I need something to do all day long and I want to learn from the best. I’ll scrub toilets if that’s what you want me to do. I just want to learn and be around this,’” Ashford said of the conversation.
At that point, the most uncertain moment of Ashford’s life — being laid off — turned into his biggest opportunity — following his passion and becoming a strength and conditioning coach.
From there, Ashford went from strength and conditioning intern at Alabama to an assistant on Cochran’s staff from 2013-15 before Samford gave him the opportunity to run his own program — a place where he stayed the last six years until joining Marshall’s staff as the Director of Sports Performance in January.
At Marshall, Ashford’s story is one that has helped build bridges with he and the rest of the team.
For many of the Herd players, the end of the 2020 season — dealing with COVID-19 issues, losing the final three games and seeing a head coaching change — was among the most difficult times they’ve experienced as student-athletes.
What Ashford has spent the last six months showing players is that, much like his own situation in 2009, there is opportunity on the other side for Marshall to come back even stronger in 2021 under new head coach Charles Huff.
For Ashford, though, before he could help players start to re-construct their dreams of a championship, he had to build the base by showing players that he’s about much more than just football.
“My staff and I have prioritized spending time with guys and getting to know them — asking questions about them, getting to know about their life,” Ashford said. “Guys will run through a brick wall for them when they know you care about them.
“This is not just a numbers game. It’s not about wins and losses. I care about you developing and becoming a better man and athlete, which, in turn, is going to make you a better football player.”
Upon getting the job, Ashford communicated with players about what their goals are — all of which included a Conference USA Championship and many of which included football as a career.
Ashford knows above anyone that reaching goals and dreams includes a sense of humility and a strong work ethic — both of which he’s worked with Marshall’s players on perfecting.
In a sense, Ashford’s service in Sports Performance takes him back into the construction realm where there’s a hard-hat mentality to building bodies to peak levels in advance of 2021 preseason practice, which starts on Thursday for the Herd.
“We’re trying to instill in them something that lasts their lifetime — work ethic, discipline, a competitiveness that will serve you in every realm,” Ashford said. “I’m trying to develop men of character.”
Part of that character is accountability, which comes in several forms — holding yourself accountable and teammates to achieve a goal.
With the goal of a championship in mind, Ashford expects championship effort on a daily basis — something he reminds his team of daily.
“You use their own words as motivation,” Ashford said, giving way to an example. “’You said as we started that you were willing to do whatever it takes to be successful. Do you think your effort — today’s weight room or conditioning or attentiveness in meetings or overall attitude — was that championship caliber?’ There’s really not a good excuse to not give max effort when you say you want a championship.
“We’re going to put you through some really tough work. We’re going to call you on it when you don’t give your best because that’s our job, but they know it comes from a place of love. I care about them, I care about us, I care about Marshall, I care about the program being successful.”
Part of that accountability is learning from mistakes, too.
While references of past performance have been scarce from Huff and Ashford, Marshall’s players are well-aware of recent trends with the program in which they have been in contention to win the Conference USA Championship in November for several years, only to falter down the stretch.
Those trends of fading late serve as plenty of internal motivation, according to Ashford.
“Some of our older guys that have come back have said that they wanted to give us a chance to achieve something they haven’t achieved, and that’s really cool,” Ashford said. “Those are older guys who want to see the program succeed before they leave because they want to leave a legacy.
So how are Ashford and his staff trying to change the trend? Harder work with more consistent effort.
“The best way I can break that down is consistency in everything we do,” Ashford said. “Particularly, the longer we go, complacency sets in. The standard is the standard, no matter what phase we are in.
“Everybody starts strong, everybody comes in excited, but how are you late in the season? That’s the difference-makers. It’s during those times that we coach harder. I don’t yield on things.”
The process for gaining consistency started in the winter where conditioning and agility was a priority with the 4th Quarter Program, which preceded spring practice.
Once spring practice completed, Ashford and his staff took things to the next level, adding power to that agility by implementing Olympic lifts, such as power cleans, clean pulls and hang squat cleans.
“Once we started to teach that and develop power out of their hips, guys then started to realize these are really good athletic moves,” Ashford said.
With the summer workout program now nearing completion and Marshall gearing up for the start of preseason practice on Thursday, there is no one more excited than Ashford to see the players realize the fruits of their offseason work.
“It always fires me up right before we start because, you know, we’ve trained these guys since January and they’ve responded to everything we’ve put them through,” Ashford said. “I’m really excited to put on the pads and see these guys perform.
Now that the foundation has been laid for Marshall football in the weight room, Ashford said seeing the players put on their hard hats and keep building toward their goals is a great reward for he and his staff.
“I’m going to lose my freaking mind when we go out there for practice No. 1,” Ashford laughed. “It’s different from spring ball because you don’t have that anticipation of that first game coming up that really fuels you to lock it in and become an animal.
“I’m excited to watch these guys bust some heads. We’ve been talking about it since January and trained for it. Starting next week, it’s going to be freaking fun to watch.”