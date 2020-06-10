TEAYS VALLEY — More than 1,000 Putnam County students in need will have full bellies this summer thanks, in part, to the volunteers who worked together to pack thousands of boxes of food on Saturday, June 6, at the Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene.
The eighth annual Putnam County Backpack Buddy Community Packing Day started at 10 a.m. in the church’s parking lot and continued until 1,850 boxes of food were packed and ready to be mailed via the U.S. Postal Service.
Because of this year’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the packing event was limited to 200 volunteers, all of whom were screened by CAMC Teays Valley prior to participating.
All of the volunteers wore masks and adhered to social distancing guidelines and other guidelines recommended by the Putnam County Health Department.
Since 2013, BackpackBuddy.Org has provided nutritional, personal care, and educational and personal development items to students in five West Virginia Counties during their summer break from school. To ensure the support items reach the participating students, the ‘backpack’ boxes are mailed to the student’s home.
This eliminates multiple distribution barriers that prevents reaching 100% of the targeted population.
In the first seven years of the program, BackpackBuddy.Org has mailed 22,115 boxes of support to 6,903 students from 3,604 families to participating students. Currently, BackpackBuddy.Org is active in five West Virginia counties — Putnam, Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, and Raleigh.
For more information, contact Program Leader Doug Erwin at doug@backpackbuddy.org.
— The Putnam Herald