WINFIELD — Body, heart, and mind.
As assistant principal of Winfield Middle School, Jana McGinnis is in a profession that involves her whole self. She is also in a profession that involves her caring for the whole self of hundreds of people.
Of children.
She spends her days working with the children at WMS and her nights worrying about them.
On a normal day, she worries about students who struggle to learn, who have little intrinsic motivation, who don’t have adult support for learning at home. For those with health concerns and disabilities. And for those who don’t have enough to eat at home.
That’s on a normal day. But the days that we have been living in lately are not normal days. They are far from normal.
And educators like McGinnis, whose job it is to care for the bodies, hearts and minds of students, have not abandoned their posts. Even though the school doors are closed.
“Crises like the one we are experiencing invokes in us an even greater concern for ‘our’ children,” McGinnis states. “We worry about those students who may be at home right now with parents or guardians who are physically or verbally aggressive. The students whose homes aren’t equipped with water or power. The students who hunger for food, attention, knowledge, and love.”
Body, heart, and mind.
Alleviating the concern that McGinnis and others share about local students’ hunger is the Backpack Buddy organization.
Backpack Buddy is no stranger to Putnam County. Founded in 2013, Backpack Buddy.org was born out of student need. Program leader and founder Doug Erwin, a Winfield native, was concerned for Winfield students without enough food at home during the summer months.
“That first summer,” Erwin recalls, “my wife, daughter, and I packed 198 boxes of food and mailed them to students in our new program. Due to the rural nature of our area, we believed that mailing the food was the best way to reach the most students.”
Backpack Buddy.org is a volunteer organization managed by a board. A local 501c3, with affiliated summer feeding programs in Boone, Kanawha, and Raleigh counties, Backpack Buddy’s success depends on the support of its community: educators, churches, civic groups, businesses, and individuals.
McGinnis is a Backpack Buddy enthusiast.
“In Putnam County, the Backpack Buddy Program offers families a nonjudgmental source of food and resources to meet student needs. There are no strict eligibility requirements and no limitation on participation in the program. It is successful because of the collaboration of many caring individuals in the local schools, churches, and businesses in our community.”
Erwin appreciates his community’s assistance.
“We have great support from the community in general. They not only provide monetary support. They also volunteer during early June to help pack and label boxes, which we ship weekly to kids who have signed up for summer backpacks.”
Backpack Buddy soon expanded beyond the summer months into the school year. Although the school system provides meals through the week to students, many children still go home to empty cabinets on the weekends. Thus, Backpack Buddy began working with schools and community partners to offer weekend backpacks.
“Currently, there are 4,400 students in Putnam County who receive free or reduced cost meals,” Erwin states. “Of those students, 1,100 of them receive backpacks every Friday during the school year.”
At Winfield Middle, over 50 students are part of the Backpack Buddy program.
McGinnis explains the process: “Anyone can refer a student or family for participation in the Backpack Buddy Program. We commonly receive referrals from parents and teachers, but sometimes the students themselves will express a need. Our guidance counselors contact and work closely with families and students involved in the program. We help where we are able; if we are not able to provide expenses being requested beyond the supplies in the backpack, then we will provide contact information for other charitable organizations.”
At WMS, the food for the backpacks comes from a local church that donates the provisions. From time-to-time, supplies also come from food drives sponsored by a WMS club or organization. And occasionally, the school dips into its own coffers to supply the resources.
Body, heart, and mind dedication
Community volunteers gather each Friday at WMS to pack bags with food that is easy to prepare, appealing, and nonperishable. Granola bars, soup, mac-n-cheese. Dietary restrictions of individual students are regarded as much as possible. And WMS includes enough in each bag so that other children in the home are provided for, too.
And the bag? Not technically a backpack.
“Over the years, we moved from backpacks to grocery store-style bags in our school color,” McGinnis explains. “Students in middle school tend to be concerned about the perceptions of their peers and carrying a second backpack was something that set them apart from others. Some children were choosing not to pick up their food for the weekend in order to avoid the stigma. A plastic bag is a clean, economical, disposable alternative for transferring the food from school to home, and it can be tucked into the child’s primary bookbag if desired.”
McGinnis adds, “We strive at Winfield Middle School to provide resources to participants in a discreet, caring manner and to make participation as easy as possible.”
In normal times, the Backpack Buddy program works smoothly and efficiently at schools across our county. But what about in times like these?
Dedication to serving students’ bodies, hearts, and minds hasn’t abated. For educators. Or for Backpack Buddy.
“We are working to coordinate the efforts of our community partners to maximize the efforts of everyone,” Erwin maintains.
He continues: “To support the kids in need during the COVID-19 crisis, we are accepting monetary donations that will be used to support Backpack Programs that traditionally help students during the school year. Our concern is that with churches not able to have weekly services, their collections of supplies will start to dwindle. We want to step in and help where we can.”
And step in they have. Last week, Backpack Buddy partnered with local restaurants to provide free meals at various sites around the county.
“Children should be able to be children; they shouldn’t have to worry about whether or not they will eat,” McGinnis asserts.
Erwin agrees, encouraging the community to keep checking the Backpack Buddy website and Facebook page for updates.
“As new information becomes available about feeding sites, planned distribution of support, or any other helpful information, we will certainly let everyone know.”
Meanwhile, Winfield Middle also continues to strive to meet students’ needs.
“Even with limited staff, food bags have been prepared, participant families have been notified, and arrangements have been made for pickup or delivery of food items,” McGinnis states. “We are including more food in consideration of the amount of time students are likely spending isolated in their homes. This has involved the collaboration of school counselors and staff, families, and other community and social service organizations. We will continue to follow up with students and families.”
Body, heart, and mind
“I believe that when you feed a body,” McGinnis says, “you not only provide for a very basic need, but you feed the mind and the heart of the individual by showing compassion and love.”
If you would like more information about Backpack Buddy, visit www.backpackbuddy.org, their Facebook page Backpack Buddies Putnam, or on Twitter @ HelpKidsInNeed. If you would like to make a monetary donation to Backpack Buddy, you can donate on their Facebook page or you can mail a check to P.O. Box 830, Winfield, WV 25213.