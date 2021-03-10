ALUM CREEK — Jim Ryan has operated The Barber Shop on Alum Creek for six decades, but in recent years he’s been known as much for his wordsmithing as his hair cutting.
Cultivating customers from Lincoln, Boone and Kanawha counties through the years, Ryan penned his first self-published book in 2002 when he produced, “Barbershop Tales: Alkol to Olcott.”
Ryan, 80, said his latest book, “Murder on Alum Creek” — which is on schedule to be printed in April — came about through a conversation in his barbershop when he was 20 years old, not long after he purchased the business in the late 1950s.
“This man says to me, ‘Barber Ryan, did you know you had a murder here in the community where a preacher drowned his wife?’ and I told him that I hadn’t.”
Over time, Ryan said he kept hearing more and more about the murder from others in the community. The story of the Baptist preacher killing his wife seemed to come up again and again through the years.
Ryan made mention of the 1858 murder in two of his books, largely collections of short stories. One day while he was standing in line to eat at a local restaurant two years ago, he was approached by a woman who offered transcripts for the trial related to the murder and the public hanging of the preacher.
“It was a complete transcript of the investigation, the findings and how she was killed,” he said. “It talked about his time in jail, the hanging and where they buried him.”
He added, “I spent a couple or three nights reading it and thought it’d make a great book.”
Records show that police said that Preston Turley drowned his wife Mary Susan in the Coal River and it took five days for her body to be recovered. Susan was from Putnam County. Newspaper articles from the day say he had tied a stone by a rope to her head and she sank to the bottom of the river; then, after the deed, the preacher had posted a phony reward for the return of his missing wife.
“When they pulled her up from the water, he ran to his father’s house,” Ryan said. “It made the New York times and I had other newspaper clippings including one from Richmond. In all, I referenced about six newspapers. I also have the story from the Charleston (Virginia) newspaper at that time.”
Turley was hanged at Perry Branch where, records say, 5,000 appeared to watch. Alum Creek was yet even named — this would come about 52 years later. At that time, much of the area was referred to as “Rome.”
“I have information about what was read at the hanging and they read the (Biblical story) about the prodigal son,” he said.
Turley had a job cutting timber that would be used to build the local locks. He wasn’t a minister for a specific place of worship, but records show that he did preach in at least one local Baptist church.
“There are records that show he attended church association meetings,” Ryan added. “I also interviewed two descendants of Turley, one was the lady who gave me the transcript.”
Ryan’s book will even reveal the hymns that were sung at Turley’s hanging, which he found in the transcript.
The lifelong resident of Lincoln County said his daughters asked him to start making notes for them in his spare time about things they may be interested in. It started him down a path to book writing.
“I’d write stuff here in the barber shop when it was slow, just handwritten things,” he said. “I ended up with about a hundred things that I had put down on paper.”
Those thoughts turned into the sketches for his first book, which he sold locally and published himself. They are out of print now, but framed covers for each book hang in his shop as a memorial to the local history of Lincoln and surrounding counties.
“I had 1,000 of the first one and then I had the second thousand made and I sold them all in about 60 days,” he said. “The second book I had 1,400 and the third one I had 900. The fourth one I had 400.”
He said he plans to sell the new book locally the same way. He has no interest in internet sales. Ryan said his goal was to have the book edited and to press by April 16 — which is also his birthday.
“Family is the most important thing to me,” he said. “I’ve lived a good life. The Lord has been good to my family.”