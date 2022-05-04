Organist Rodney Barbour, pictured here with the Harrah Symphonic Organ, will perform 'Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs' at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane.
HURRICANE — Back by popular demand, organist Rodney L. Barbour will present a program of “Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs” on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane.
This performance will close out the 2021-2022 PipeSounds concert series at the church.
In addition to organ pieces, there will be a singalong of favorite and familiar hymns.
Admission is $10 for adults. There is no charge for students and children.
A graduate of Marshall University, Barbour holds a degree in organ performance from the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. He has 55 years of experience as an organist, pianist, choir director and instrumental conductor.
The Harrah Symphonic Organ in Hurricane is a combination pipe and digital instrument handcrafted by church member Allen Harrah and sponsored by the United Methodist Women.
