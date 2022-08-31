BARBOURSVILLE — Barboursville Civil War Days is set for Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-23, at Barboursville City Park.
Sponsored by the City of Barboursville, the event commemorates two Civil War battles that occurred in Barboursville, the first on July 13, 1861, and the second on Sept. 8, 1862.
This event will feature re-enactors, sutlers and exhibitors, both local and from around eastern United States. In addition to the battle re-enactments, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with living-history characters, observe demonstrations of Civil War era crafts and trades, view weaponry and clothing of the period and tour the soldier encampments.
This family-friendly event is free and open to the public and celebrates the lives of our Appalachian ancestors during that chapter of America’s history.
Schedule of events
THURSDAY, OCT. 20: Setup Day. Venue and early camp setups begin, and camping participating units may arrive anytime during the day. Registration will be open all day at the Camp Headquarters under Shelter No. 9.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21: Education Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (open to schools only). Student lunch dining/rest area under Shelter No. 7. Lecture by Kentucky Christian University Professor Michael Lacy at 6 p.m. (open to public) at Shelter No. 8 on “The Lacy Family and Virginia Civil War History.” It’s about the Lacy family relationship with the families of Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22: Camps open to public at 9 a.m.; Battle Re-enactment at 1 p.m.; Ladies Tea at 2 p.m. at Shelter No. 8; Re-enactors Dinner at 5 p.m. (closed to public) at Shelter No. 9; Camp Ball Dance from 7-10 p.m. with Dennis Bills & Stony Point String Band (caller: Steve Ballman) at Shelter No. 8; Night Cannon Firing at 10 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23: Camps open to public at 9 a.m.; Church Service at 10 a.m. with preacher John Fry at Shelter No. 8. Memorial services follows the church service.; Battle Re-enactment at 2 p.m.; camp closes at 4 p.m.
The Barboursville Civil War Days encampment will be around Lake William at the south end of Barboursville City Park.
