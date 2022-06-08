HURRICANE — Barnes Health, a West Virginia and Nashville-based full-service, strategic healthcare advertising, marketing and public relations firm, was recently honored with 16 Telly Awards at the 43rd Annual Telly Awards national competition based in New York City.
The 16 total awards represent more combined Telly Awards for video production in the hospital category than any other agency, hospital or hospital system in America earned in this year’s competition, according to a news release.
“These awards are a direct reflection of the quality of clients Barnes Health represents and how they empower our team to be strategically creative,” Barnes Health Chairman Jeff Barnes said in the news release. “Our team is extremely honored and humbled to have received this number of Telly Awards this year.
Barnes Health received the awards for video production excellence on behalf of Pikeville Medical Center, Thomas Health, Pleasant Valley Hospital, Roane General Hospital and MVA Health Centers.
“Having our work recognized on a national stage is valuable as we continue to expand our footprint toward serving the strategic marketing needs of healthcare providers throughout the country,” Barnes said. “As healthcare providers continue to expand the utilization of digital platforms, more and more, we have pivoted our strategy to aggressively incorporate video as part of our clients’ digital media buys, while continuing to maintain a presence on broadcast television.”
Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards is the premier award honoring outstanding regional and national television commercials, as well as the nation’s finest video and film productions. The Telly Awards is a widely known and highly respected national and international competition and receives over 12,000 entries annually from all 50 states and many foreign countries.
Founded in 2002, Barnes Health, a division of Barnes Agency, has to date received over 600 regional and national awards for advertising excellence.
