Huntington High's Jada Turner (15) looks to pass as University's Sierra Lanham defends during a high school basketball game March 6 at the Lucas-Archer Gym in Huntington.

 RYAN FISCHER The Herald-Dispatch

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — A total of 21 state-ranked high school basketball teams will take to the court this week during the 12th Shootout at the Big House, a three-day, 19-game hoopfest at West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center.

In all, there will be 14 ranked boys teams and seven ranked girls teams competing in the Shootout, which features 13 boys games and six girls games and begins at 11 a.m. Monday. The only spectators permitted will be two predetermined “guests’’ of each player and coach of the participating teams. Admission for them is $8 per person.

Here’s a rundown of some of the top games:

  • Monday: 11 a.m., Huntington St. Joe takes on Ravenswood; 1 p.m., A matchup of two in-state boys prep programs as Beckley Prep takes on Teays Valley Prep; 5 p.m., A showdown of top-five boys Class AA teams, No. 4 Charleston Catholic against No. 5 St. Marys; 7 p.m., Huntington High (3-0) vs. Parkersburg South.
  • Tuesday: 11 a.m., Lincoln County’s boys vs. Lewis County; 1 p.m., Spring Valley vs. Parkersburg girls, followed at 3 p.m. by Spring Valley vs. Parkersburg boys; 6 p.m., Perhaps the top attraction of the week, a pairing of boys AA No. 1 Poca and Virginia commit Isaac McKneely versus AAA No. 2 Shady Spring and high-scoring twin brothers Cole and Braden Chapman; 8 p.m., Wayne vs. Herbert Hoover boys.
  • Wednesday: 11 a.m., A cross-division game of top-five boys teams as Class AA No. 2 Williamstown takes on Class A No. 5 Greenbrier West; 1 p.m., A matchup of boys Class A powers as No. 4 Tug Valley squares off with No. 6 Webster County; 7 p.m., An intriguing boys game pitting AAAA No. 5 Woodrow Wilson with AAA No. 4 Nitro; 8:45 p.m., No. 2 Huntington High vs. No. 5 Woodrow Wilson girls in perhaps the best girls game of the week.

Another top-ranked team, Greater Beckley Christian in boys Class A, is scheduled to play Magnolia at 3 p.m. Wednesday but is currently undergoing COVID-19 contact tracing. Coach Brian Helton said his school should know more about the situation Monday, and remains hopeful of being able to play in the event.

