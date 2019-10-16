HURRICANE — BB&T Bank is proud to announce the winners of Hurricane High School’s A and B Honor Roll gift card drawing for the first grading period of the 2019-2020 school year.
The recipients are:
- Gavin Mounts
- Kory Daniels
- Malia Sayavong
- Skylar Davis
Each semester, BB&T sponsors a drawing for four $20 gift cards for students who made the A or B Honor Rolls. For the spring semester, 458 students were named to the A Honor Roll (perfect 4.0 GPA or higher).
A total of 575 students were named to the B Honor Roll (GPA between 3.0-3.99).
BB&T is excited to sponsor this drawing for these well-deserving students.