20191016-put-honorroll

From left, Gavin Mounts, Kory Daniels, Malia Sayavong, and Skylar Davis are the winners of the BB&T A and B Honor Roll gift card drawing for the first semester of 2019-20 at Hurricane High School.

 Courtesy of Jill Sergent

HURRICANE — BB&T Bank is proud to announce the winners of Hurricane High School’s A and B Honor Roll gift card drawing for the first grading period of the 2019-2020 school year.

The recipients are:

  • Gavin Mounts
  • Kory Daniels
  • Malia Sayavong
  • Skylar Davis

Each semester, BB&T sponsors a drawing for four $20 gift cards for students who made the A or B Honor Rolls. For the spring semester, 458 students were named to the A Honor Roll (perfect 4.0 GPA or higher).

A total of 575 students were named to the B Honor Roll (GPA between 3.0-3.99).

BB&T is excited to sponsor this drawing for these well-deserving students.

