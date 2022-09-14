The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WINFIELD — Caden Beam provided plenty of fireworks for the Winfield football team on Friday night.

Beam rushed 13 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns as the Generals handed Chapmanville its first loss of the season with a 47-14 victory at Winfield High.

